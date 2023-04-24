Now over three decades into her career, Rachel Weisz's chameleonic talent continues to shine across television and film. From blockbuster hits, including The Mummy, to Oscar darlings like The Favourite, the British starlet's career continues to showcase her boundless talent and aptitude for choosing exciting characters to embody. With her latest role in Dead Ringers, an Amazon Prime series based on the 1988 David Cronenberg movie of the same name, Weisz plays both central roles as twin gynecologists Elliot and Beverly Mantle.

Let's look at one of her earlier performances alongside a different Rachel – Rachel McAdams – in Disobedience. The 2017 English-language debut from Chilean filmmaker Sebastián Lelio, 2017's Disobedience features some of the most absorbing and moving performances from Weisz and McAdams in an exquisitely wrought story of grief, forbidden love, and freedom set in an Orthodox Jewish community in North London. Based on the 2006 novel of the same name, Disobedience was adapted for the screen by Lelio and celebrated playwright/screenwriter Rebecca Lenkiewicz. Notably, Weisz signed on as one of the film's producers shortly after becoming attached to the project. Disobedience made its world premiere in the Special Presentations section of the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival, where it was immediately celebrated by critics from across the globe.

What is 'Disobedience' About?

Disobedience centers around Weisz's character, Ronit, a photographer and longstanding resident of New York City, whose life is radically transformed after receiving a phone call that her father has passed away. Hearing the news, Ronit returns to her childhood home, an Orthodox Jewish community on the outskirts of London, where her father was well-respected as the leading Rabbi of the local congregation. However, as Ronit arrives at her father's Shiva, it is quickly acknowledged that she hurriedly left her Orthodox life behind. She fled to New York to create a new identity away from the limitations of her traditional religious upbringing, which sadly estranged her from a genuine relationship with her father, who she had not spoken with for many years. At the Shiva, Ronit reconnects with her childhood best friends, Esti (McAdams), and Dovid, played by Alessandro Nivola, who (much to her surprise) have married in the many years since Ronit last saw them. In the days leading up to the Hespa, or eulogy, of Ronit's father, she quickly becomes a disrupting catalyst for the expression of many repressed emotions and passions within the conservative community she left behind, all while dealing with her own complex phases of grief, and the re-ignition of an unexpected love triangle.

Sebastián Lelio Takes a Delicate Approach in His Direction

Lelio's meditative, sensitive modes of filmmaking throughout Disobedience allow his central female characters to radiate through their fully-realized performances. Throughout his career, Lelio has shown a sincere intrigue with the complexities of the female experience through films like Gloria, A Fantastic Woman (for which he was awarded the Oscar for Best International Film), and most recently, The Wonder from 2022, and Disobedience functions tremendously to confirm his deep fascination with women. The atmosphere and mood created in Disobedience contribute significantly to the film's melancholy subject matter, visually portraying Ronit and Esti's repressed experiences in the Orthodox community through the steely grey skies and muted colors of wintertime in London. The film's cinematographer, Danny Cohen, only taps into a vibrant color palette as Ronit and Esti venture away from the Jewish neighborhood into the heart of London, where they are freer to be their true selves. Disobedience's somber tone is further reinforced by the subtle energy of its Matthew Herbert score, which combines bleak orchestral styles with electronic moments to create a modest, effective contribution to the film's emotional narrative arc.

While Lelio's adaptation of Disobedience may criticize elements of Jewish Orthodoxy and its conservative values, its commentary is handled with respectful care that spotlights many Jewish practices and beliefs that the larger world may not be familiar with. Through Ronit and Esti's contrasting experiences as Jewish women, the film's screenplay can examine many of the expectations placed upon women to be faithfully subservient wives and mothers, pressures that women similarly feel within many religions. Furthermore, the film's representation of the discord between older and younger generations within the Jewish community can also be viewed as the universal struggle many religious groups face in the contemporary world, opening Disobedience's thematic components up to a larger audience.

Both Rachels Give Captivating Performances in 'Disobedience'

In Disobedience, Weisz and McAdams serve up some of the most fascinating and surprising performances of their accomplished careers. Both roles require the women to guide their interpretations with subtleties, relying on quick glances and hushed whispers to build their profound chemistry rather than more extroverted approaches. As Ronit, Weisz creates a dynamic character at a massive intersection of her life, coming to terms with her father's passing while also being forced to revisit the past life that she felt compelled to turn away from. Her profession as a photographer intelligently mirrors her perspective as a wallflower in Jewish society that her father supervised, her camera serving as her portal to understanding details and nuances overlooked by its members. Because Ronit chose to leave the Jewish community, its constituents are not welcoming to her upon her return. To make matters worse, none of them warned Ronit about her father's illness, depriving her of the opportunity to return to see him before he died. Instead of treating her with compassion or understanding after her loss, Ronit is often guilted by the fellows of her father's congregation, intensifying her experience as she goes through the grieving process.

While this negativity plainly affects Ronit, she defies it throughout the film using dry, back-handed humor as a shield. For example, in one dinner scene where her relatives are urging her to settle down to into a "normal" married life, Ronit says, "If I'd stayed a year longer I'd have been married off to whoever... Give it ten years in some loveless marriage and I might have killed myself. Or at least felt like doing it." Ronit's assertive, unapologetic personality is never muted by the repression of her former faith, and Weisz delivers on all levels to create a fully-fleshed-out character whose independent perspectives disrupt all order in her former community.

In Disobedience, McAdams's performance as Esti serves as the counterbalance to Weisz's role in many ways. While Ronit changed her position in life, Esti capitulated to the pressures of expectation, settling down into the conventions of womanhood within her Orthodox society, domestically serving the needs of her husband, Dovid. However, this normality of Esti's existence is wholly shattered by Ronit's reappearance, finally forcing Esti to see her world from a different perspective and to ask herself if she is truly happy with the trajectory of her life. McAdam's feat as Esti allows a clear evolution of the character, one who is able to face her own liberation, even though Disobedience takes place over a short period of a few days. A moving line from Esti is directed toward her husband: "Just give me my freedom."

'Disobedience' Deserves a Bigger Audience

An impactful film that crosses the boundary from female repression to liberation, Disobedience is not only one of Lelio's crowning achievements as a filmmaker but also a fantastic podium to show off the immense talents of both Weisz and McAdams. Unfortunately, during its theatrical release in 2018, Disobedience was only recognized among critics and arthouse audiences, making only $8 million from an estimated budget of $6 million. But now that the film is available to stream on Netflix in the United States, it should grow a larger platform to appreciate its refined craft and powerful acting performances, especially as McAdams's latest role in Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret, and Weisz's leading part in Dead Ringers (which is already getting admirable praise) are rolled out to audiences.