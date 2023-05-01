Actors playing multiple roles in the same TV series or film is nothing new. With the recent release of Prime Video’s Dead Ringers series featuring Rachel Weisz as both of the Mantle twins, a re-make of the David Cronenberg movie of the same name starring Jeremy Irons in the same roles, one can’t help but be reminded that this isn’t the first time Weisz played twins. In the 2005 superhero horror flick Constantine she played both Angela and Isabel Dodson, twins with a gift for seeing the angels and demons occupying earth. Although only seen as Isabel for a brief time on screen, there’s no better time to take a look back at one of the early 2000s' best movies.

Directed by Francis Lawrence and loosely based on the comics written by Garth Ennis and James Delano, the movie is about the exorcist and demon hunter John Constantine (Keanu Reeves) as he uncovers a plot to bring about the apocalypse through the incarnation of Satan’s son, Mammon. As Angela and Constantine race to figure out what's going on, they make their way through the underground network of demon and angel "half-lings" that are allowed to roam the earth as long as they don't directly interfere with human affairs. The film was marked by its radical departure from the hallmarks of the comic character, its style of horror rather than the family friendly superhero movies we are now used to, and the strong performances by Weisz and Reeves.

Who Are the Dodson Twins?

Rachel Weisz playing two roles in Constantine isn't necessarily as demanding as in Dead Ringers, seeing as one of the twins, Isabel, has only a couple brief scenes, including her death, as one of the early plot points in the film. Isabel is revealed to have been seeing demons and angels since her childhood years and has been in and out of mental institutions all her life. When we meet her for the first time in the film, it's on the roof of the hospital she’s currently at, right before she jumps off after being terrorized by the forces of evil in an effort to use her to bring about the apocalypse. Weisz only delivers one line several times in the movie as Isabel, simply saying “Constantine” as a clue to her sister in how to help her. Even so, the difference between the sisters does show through the context Angela provides.

Angela Dodson is a detective for the LAPD and somewhat estranged sister to Isabel. When she learns of her sister’s death she knows there must be something else going on as Isabel was a devout Catholic, meaning she believed that anyone who takes their own life would be sent to Hell. Angela, like Isabel, is ‘psychic’ in that she has the ability to see what others can’t but lied about it throughout childhood to avoid the consequences she saw her sister deal with. Eventually the sightings went away, and her abilities only manifest themselves in her uncanny ability to handle dangerous situations on the job. She meets Constantine in order to try and get leads about the occult in a way to explain and gain closure about her sister’s death.

Why Are the Twins Important to the Plot?

Orchestrated behind the scenes by the archangel Gabriel (Tilda Swinton), a plan is set in motion to use the Spear of Destiny, the spear used to kill Jesus when he was on the cross, to bring about the apocalypse on earth. The problem is, in order for it to happen, a powerful female psychic is needed to bring about the incarnation of Satan’s son through something resembling a birth. Isabel had been seeing demonic presences and knew that if she didn’t do something about it they would get her and bring about this apocalypse. That’s why she took her own life, to prevent her physical self on earth from being taken and used in the ritual. This was confirmed by Constantine himself when he uses a mystical method, involving a cat and some water, to temporarily travel into Hell and find Isabel.

Since Isabel was no longer in play, Angela becomes the only way for the ritual to work. The instant that the final piece is solved, that the blood stains on the Spear of Destiny are the final piece of the puzzle, Angela is whisked away by something unseen. By the time Constantine and his assistant Chaz Kramer (Shia Labeouf) find Angela, the ritual is minutes from being completed. Fighting his way through a gang of “half-lings” Constantine eventually stops the ritual but loses Chaz in the process. When he learns Gabriel has been behind the entire plot, he does the only thing he can think of to stop the ritual and beat Gabriel, he tattles to Satan albeit in a dark way, by cutting his wrists so Lucifer himself will come to collect his soul for Hell.

The Dodson Twins Saved, and the Legacy of Constantine

In a last ditch effort to stop the apocalypse and prevent Hell on earth, Constantine tells Satan in his final moments that Gabriel is about to use Angela to bring his son into the world. Satan, upon seeing this, quickly dispatches of Gabriel by burning her wings and banishes his son back to Hell. Angela is rescued, and in exchange for his help, Constantine is granted a favor by Lucifer himself. He asks that Angela’s sister be released from Hell, a selfless sacrifice that actually helps Constantine remain on earth, at least for now, as Lucifer can’t handle him going to Heaven for his sacrifice. In this way, Constantine manages to be the savior for both Angela and Isabel Dodson, and even himself in a roundabout way. Angela returns to her life as LAPD detective and Constantine as the cynical exorcist.

Constantine wasn’t well regarded by critics at the time of its release, and in fact made Roger Ebert’s most hated movies list. Regardless, it has developed somewhat of a cult following over the years due to how the story was presented as very different from the comics character created by Alan Moore. The following finally is getting their hunger satiated as recently as September 2022, it was reported that a sequel was in development, attaching Reeves back as John Constantine and Francis Lawrence returning as director (via Deadline). If they maintain the horror movie aesthetic that the 2005 film was praised by fans for, It's certain to be a highly anticipated film and one that can still fit into DC’s superhero movies as its own self-contained story outside the larger connected DCU.

Whether Rachel Weisz will return in the Constantine sequel hasn’t been revealed and fans most likely won’t get that information for a while as the film is still in the very early stages of pre-production. Until then, if you need more Rachel Weisz as a twin and have already binged Dead Ringers, check out Constantine and see how she stacks up as the Dodson twins. You can stream Constantine on HBO Max.