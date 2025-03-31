Over the last decade, Disney has dedicated considerable time, energy, and money to remaking its beloved films in a new format. Everything from Cinderella to The Lion King got this treatment, but some were met with more success than others. Each new film is expanded or slightly changed, often with new music, storylines, and looks for the iconic characters. The trend itself has gotten some pushback from fans, but there have been several major successes. Both Maleficent and The Lion King were enough of a hit to warrant an additional film. The Disney Princess franchise has gotten several remakes, with seven princesses having live-action counterparts and more in the works. But the latest is a new take on Disney's first animated feature, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, starring Rachel Zegler as the princess and Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen. And almost ever since it was announced, Snow White has been surrounded by controversy.

In particular, Zegler's portrayal of Snow White has been under fire, in part because of comments she made about the issues with the original story. In different interviews, Zegler called the 1937 film "extremely dated when it comes to the ideas of women being in roles of power" and acknowledged that the prince Snow White marries "literally stalks her." She even addressed the jokes about the remake being "the PC Snow White" by agreeing and saying the story needs an update. While Zegler's claims made some Disney fans angry, she isn't wrong. Of course, a film over 85 years old is going to be dated. And it's especially telling that Zegler received such a reaction when she is not the first live-action Disney Princess to express this sentiment.

Other Live-Action Disney Princesses Have Acknowledged Problems with the Stories