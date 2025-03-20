While there's no denying the rampant misogyny pervading throughout Hollywood in the past and present, the industry at least used to embrace ingénues and young female stars. From Audrey Hepburn to Julia Roberts, a breakout role for women in their 20s would lead to a decade of mainstream superstardom that saw popular adoration and awards recognition. Rachel Zegler, the titular star of Disney's upcoming live-action remake of Snow White, should have been off to the races upon being discovered by Steven Spielberg and granted the coveted role of Maria in his remake of West Side Story. However, what has followed is a string of uninspiring IP-driven content that does nothing to elevate her stardom or resume as a prestigious actor. From the get-go, Zegler, to no fault of her own, has been hampered by "controversies" and other outside factors clouding the releases of WSS, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, and Snow White, the latter of which has experienced the most vitriolic and toxic discourse yet.

‘West Side Story’ and ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ Had Untimely Releases With Problematic Figures

Image via Disney

To solicit a young crop of talent for his re-imagining of West Side Story, Steven Spielberg and his casting team put out an open casting call and discovered viral videos from the then-17-year-old Zegler, who previously uploaded song covers to YouTube. A star was born, indeed, as Zegler shines in West Side Story, bringing a genuine sense of adolescent innocence and dramatic pathos. Not to mention, the film itself is a triumph, with Spielberg's impeccable orchestration of musical numbers ceasing all the fears about remaking such a beloved classic.

A distressing signal for all cinephiles, West Side Story—an innately satisfying and crowd-pleasing source of entertainment—failed to connect with the public in December 2021. This was perhaps because it had an untimely release that coincided with a COVID-19 surge and the impending release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, which occupied the majority of screens a week later. Unfortunately, it wasn't entirely pleasant to advocate for West Side Story due to the sexual assault allegations lobbied at Zegler's co-star, Ansel Elgort, who played Tony. While everyone agreed on her abilities, Zegler's breakthrough movie was clouded by Elgort's baggage and the strange cultural void that the film existed in. This becomes further difficult considering that she shares plenty of scenes with Elgort.

In 2023, Zegler, instead of receiving her own stand-alone star vehicle, was placed in a thankless supporting role as Anthea in Shazam! Fury of the Gods!, the sequel to the 2019 surprise superhero hit. In another release not advantageous to success, the film hit theaters when audiences began experiencing early signs of superhero fatigue, thanks to tepid responses to Thor: Love and Thunder and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Like West Side Story, Shazam! failed to make a seismic dent at the box office, and director David F. Sandberg and star Zachary Levi both expressed frustration at the mixed to negative critical response to the film. The peculiar aura surrounding this movie was compounded by Levi's complicated social beliefs and politics, from his endorsement of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his anti-vaccine statements. Once again, Zegler, in a movie designed to boost her stardom, was attached to a problematic co-star sure to alienate audiences.

Rachel Zegler’s Bad Luck Peaked With the Racist Online Response to ‘Snow White'