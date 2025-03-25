It’s fair to say that few films have endured the amount of controversy that Disney’s live-action Snow White has. One of the earliest had actor Peter Dinklage call out Disney for the hypocrisy of reimagining the film for today's sensitivities, while still "making that f**king backward story about seven dwarfs living in a cave together." Then Dinklage himself was criticized by WWE Superstar Dylan Postl for his comments taking away from seven roles for dwarf actors Then the backlash came for not using the dwarfs at all, then adding them back in as CGI "magical creature" monstrosities, one of the biggest criticisms in reviews. Calls about its "wokeness" have been levied on the film from the start, and, most recently, claims of alleged tensions on set between its two leads, with Rachel Zegler's controversial public media calls to "Free Palestine" decidedly at odds with Gal Gadot's IDF past and equally contentious support for Israel.

Almost all the controversy surrounding the film had occurred before the film's release, levied before a single frame was shown on-screen. It's a grossly unfair practice, but then Snow White wouldn't be the first film to be vilified before being seen by the public. Yet the most scathing controversies are centered around Zegler herself, with her comments about the film, and her skin not being "as white as snow," being the main focus. But let’s call it what it really is. This isn’t about defending Walt Disney’s iconic original film. It isn’t about its political correctness. It can all be summed up by one horrible, ugly, word: racism.

Racism Is at the Root of Almost All Controversies Surrounding 'Snow White'

Zegler certainly couldn't do anything about the dwarfs in the film, and that particular point is the only criticism that Zegler avoids being linked to. Still, rest assured that someone out there tried their damndest to connect those dots. The dots that aren't hard to connect, though, are the ones that connect racism to almost all the controversies. That racism is the proverbial wolf in sheep's clothing, hidden behind words that mask its intention.

The most obvious is the hatred aimed at the announcement of Zegler, a Latina woman, as the titular Disney princess in the role. Quite simply, Zegler's skin isn't white as snow, which has been explained in the film as the princess being born during a snowstorm. As Halle Bailey in The Little Mermaid before her, the color of her skin overrides the talents that Zegler brings to the role that, as almost all critics have agreed, make her an excellent choice. What's sickening is how the trolls try to hide their intent behind some newfound reverence for the original.

The casting announcement was shortly followed by Zegler's comments about how the original 1937 animated classic was "extremely dated when it comes to the ideas of women being in roles of power," and that the Prince is, in essence, a stalker. The stalker claim is weak, at best – I'd be more concerned that the dude kissed what was assumed to be a dead body – but her claim of the film being dated is not wrong. Snow White is hardly the embodiment of the modern woman, staying at home with the animals cleaning up while the male septet whistles off to work. Besides, Disney is not exempt from their films getting a pass for questionable, dated content. Try finding Song of the South anywhere.

Racism Tips the Scales the Other Way for 'Snow White's Rachel Zegler