The Big Picture Rachel Zegler will play Snow White in Disney's live-action adaptation, which also stars Gal Gadot.

The upcoming Snow White adaptation, directed by Marc Webb, will show the princess as a "leader," according to Zegler.

Disney is planning future live-action remakes, including a Lion King prequel and a live-action remake of Moana with Dwayne Johnson reprising his role.

Rachel Zegler is ready to bring an animated legend to life in Snow White, Disney's upcoming live-action adaptation of the studio's first full-length animated film. The character will have to run away from an evil witch (played by Gal Gadot) who envies her beauty and the way she's admired by the people around her. Trying to get away from the imminent threat will lead Snow White to a lonely house in the woods, where she will meet a very curious group of people willing to help her. During a recent Ladies Night interview with Collider's Perri Nemiroff, Zegler talked about how her version of the character will be different from the animated one:

"Then something that kind of emerged was this leader within her that I was so happy that the writers wanted her to be, and the fact that it's born out of her upbringing, but she finds it within herself throughout the course of the film and throughout the people that love her in the film and show their love for her. Marc Webb and I kind of called it her third eye opening. There's a couple of scenes in there where she's speaking like someone who's been alive for much longer than she has, and that's something that I relate to, something that I've been told all my life. So, getting to bring that to a character that I love so deeply and that I've spent so much time with now, it's a really amazing thing as an actor and as a performer, and I can't wait for people to get to see it."

Marc Webb, the director behind titles such as 500 Days of Summer and The Amazing Spider-Man, helmed the upcoming adaptation. The project was recently delayed to 2025 as the studio continues to shift their release schedule while they try to accommodate their upcoming blockbusters. A young woman will try to escape those who try to harm her, in a whimsical adventure full of charm and magic. Snow White won't be the only animated property from the company turned into a live-action, as the studio continues to explore their catalog in search of their next hit.

Ever since Alice in Wonderland became a hit at the global box office, Disney has spent a decade turing their most popular animated films into live-action projects. This summer alone, The Little Mermaid proved that the strategy is still a promising endeavor for the studio, but that doesn't mean that every adaptation will become a home run for the company. While Dumbo and Christopher Robin didn't fail with their box office performances, they didn't become the hits the studio wanted them to be.

Changes in Disney's Live-Action Remakes

Snow White is about to bring new life into her story, with Zegler stepping into the shoes of the shy girl meant to become a princess, and now it seems, a leader as well. But this will not be the first time Disney has made changes to their live-action princess movies. 2015's Cinderella saw Cinderella (Lily James) and her prince (Richard Madden) meet well in advance of the ball and strike up and early friendship. In 2017's Beauty and the Beast, Belle (Emma Watson) was the family inventor in addition to the town's resident bookworm, and in The Little Mermaid, Ariel (Halle Bailey) and Eric (Jonah Hauer-King) both share a dream of adventure and a tendency to collect things that interest them. Whatever other changes audiences can expect from Snow White, we'll have to wait until 2025 to find out!

Snow White is currently scheduled to be released in theaters on March 21, 2025. Until then, fans can catch Zegler in Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, in theaters now.

