The Big Picture Rachel Zegler is excited about her upcoming role in the disaster comedy Y2K, directed by Kyle Mooney.

She praises Mooney's directing and highlights Jaeden Martell's comedic talent.

Y2K will make fun of the context of the Y2K computer bug panic that occurred over two decades ago.

Rachel Zegler recently brought audiences back to Panem in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, playing the unpredictable role of Lucy Gray Baird. But the actress has many exciting projects on the horizon, and one of them deals with a controversial panic that shook the world over two decades ago. Y2K will be a disaster comedy different from the ones seen on the big screen recently, directly tackling the computer bug that was believed to be capable of hurting the world economy. During a Ladies Night interview with Collider's Perri Nemiroff, Zegler talked about her role in the film:

"Kyle is such a great director, and working with him was so fun. I can't wait for people to see it. Jaeden Martell, from It, I know everyone already knows he's a star, I know this, but I don't know how funny people know that he actually is. He's so funny. He's got great comedic timing. Since this is a Kyle Mooney production, there was a lot of ad-libbing that was welcomed into the film, so truly, I had a very hard time keeping it together in certain scenes with Jaeden."

Zegler also discussed how the filming schedule for the comedy was different from other projects she has worked on, such as the Hunger Games prequel: "I feel very lucky that I got to know him. We were only together for, I think, nine weeks of shooting, but it was an amazing experience. I loved it. I also got to shoot a scene on a bike on the street where I actually learned to ride a bike in New Jersey, and that was so cool and my mom was there. It was so cool. The whole experience was amazing. I haven't seen it cut together yet, but I'm very, very excited, and I hope everybody else is, too."

The cast of Y2K will also include Jaeden Martell, Julian Dennison and Lachlan Watson, in a story that will make fun of the context of the situation. Jonah Hill will serve as a producer in the upcoming release, and the actor is no stranger to disaster movies, given how he starred in 2013's This Is the End. With a lot of people not knowing if they would be able to save their money and properties or not, an urgent panic was spread in the population, even if nothing was likely to happen.

Who Is 'Y2K' Director Kyle Mooney?

Close

Comedian Kyle Mooney makes his directorial debut with the upcoming comedy Y2K. He is perhaps best known to audiences for his stint on Saturday Night Live, but Mooney has also appeared in titles such as this summer's No Hard Feelings and Rick and Morty. While on Saturday Night Live, Mooney also got to flex his creative muscles by creating some of the show's iconic digital shorts, and fans can look forward to him extending the same comedic stylings to Y2K.

Y2K currently doesn't have a release date, but for now fans can catch Zegler in The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, in theaters now.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes follows a young Coriolanus (Tom Blyth) — the last hope for the once-proud Snow family — who is reluctantly assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler), a tribute from the impoverished District 12 for the 10th Hunger Games. Snow sets out on a race against time to survive and reveal if he will become a songbird or a snake.

