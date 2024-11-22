As a fan of Formula 1, Ayrton Senna is a god-like figure, especially to fans like me, born generations later, who can only see clips of his immortalized driving style, and is spoken about as one of the greatest drivers of all time. The sport is gaining more and more attention, with Brad Pitt's F1 being released this year. But soon, Netflix will be releasing a six-part miniseries dramatizing the life of the three-time Formula 1 world champion. However, to better understand the events the series will depict, the documentary Senna is something everybody should bear witness to as it highlights the politics, risk, and glory of Formula 1.

'Senna' Displays Just How Political Formula 1 Can Be

Senna does a far better job than Drive to Survive does at showing the politics of the sport by going into the history of then-FIA president, Frenchman Jean-Marie Balestre, as well as Senna’s explosive rivalry with Frenchman Alain Prost. The documentary heavily implies that decisions were made in favor of Prost because of this shared nationality, and, when watching the events unfold, it is hard to argue that there wasn't some kind of intrigue involved. No clearer is this on show than at the 1989 Japanese Grand Prix, where Prost seemingly took Senna out of the race, only for Senna to be penalized, with the drivers' championship therefore being given to Prost. Rarely in other sports would you have such a clear politicization of a supposedly neutral role in the form of head of the governing body, but Senna displays how it contradicted Senna’s own purist approach to the sport.

'Senna' Displays How F1 Drivers Are Closer to Gladiators Than Athletes

Senna’s greatest achievement has got to be the gladiatorial portrayal of the drivers, as it truly highlights the risk they take to bring us entertainment through their sport. Throughout his career, it is clear Senna was incredibly conscious of driver safety. The way he acknowledges his own mortality is a tragic moment of a man who knew any race could be his last, and he drove like it too. However, the community this forms between the drivers is something the documentary doesn't completely explore, which gives the Netflix series a possible route to go down. The documentary even ignores the fact Senna extended an olive branch to Prost the weekend he tragically died, calling him a "dear friend" on television and agreeing to meet in an attempt to reconnect the drivers trade union for safety reasons. Perhaps the documentary wanted to focus on the rivalry, but it did miss out on a key moment of closure between the two men.

Not only is Senna's death tragic, but the entire weekend on which he died represents the darkest weekend in Formula 1. With Rubens Barichello's near-fatal crash and the death of Roland Ratzenberger coming before Senna's own end, we see how the drivers constantly blur the line between life and death. Whilst this is alluded to in other racing films such as Ford v Ferrari and Rush, the footage of these real cars being hurled at the walls, shattering into pieces is haunting to watch, as we see just how lightweight the cars were back then. One shocking scene is just after Barichello's car hurtles into the wall and tips over, as it only takes one marshall's hand to right the car. But despite the increased focus on driver safety since 1994, perhaps the most tragic bit is when the documentary states that no one had died in Formula 1 since Senna’s accident, yet this is now false because of Jules Bianchi’s death in 2014, highlighting the dangers drivers face to this day.

‘Senna’ Highlights Just How Important Ayrton Senna Was to the Brazilian People

What Senna does an excellent job detailing is the key role Senna played in bringing joy to Brazil in a time period where Brazilians were not a proud people. At the time, they were revolting against their regime, and Senna was one of the few bright points of pride they had, and his own pride at being a Brazilian gave the rest of the nation hope. We see why Senna was a god to these people, doing things on a wet track at 100 miles per hour that most of us couldn’t do in dry weather at 10.

Rarely can a documentary about a man you weren't even alive to see make you extremely emotional, yet that is exactly what Senna accomplished. It's a tragic yet glorious story of how a man from Brazil gave hope to a nation and chose to push his talents to the extreme every chance he got. Formula 1 is certainly not a perfect sport. It is political and dangerous, yet the drivers are champions of the people we root for because of their glorious never-say-die attitudes — something Senna embodied through and through.

