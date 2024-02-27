The Big Picture Rad , the BMX cult classic, returns to theaters on 3/21 in 4K remastered format with an exclusive Q&A.

The film stars Bill Allen, Lori Loughlin, Talia Shire, Jack Weston, and Olympic champion Bart Connor.

The film originally premiered in 1986.

Rad, the cult BMX movie, will make a grand return to movie theaters across the country for a special one-night event on Thursday, March 21 at 7:00 p.m. local time, and Collider is delighted to be working in tandem with Fathom Events to help promote this special event. This unique screening is presented by Fathom Events and Utopia, featuring the film now beautifully remastered in 4K, and Collider can also exclusively reveal that the Fathom screening includes an exclusive Q & A featuring Bill Allen and Bart Connor, along with Utopia co-founder, Robert Schwartzman, and moderated by Rad super fan, Ed Helms (The Hangover).

Rad stars the likes of Allen as Cru Jones, Lori Loughlin as Christian Hollings, Talia Shire as Mrs. Jones, Jack Weston as Duke Best, Ray Walston as Burton Timmer, and Connor, the 1984 Olympic gymnastics champion, in the role of Bart Taylor.

What Is 'Rad' All About?

Rad is the quintessential BMX racing film from the 1980s, directed by Hal Needham, which showcases a talented ensemble that brings the high-energy world of BMX to life. At the heart of the story is Allen's Cru Jones, a young and determined racer with dreams of conquering the notorious Helltrack. Loughlin portrays Christian Hollings, who is not just a love interest but a capable racer in her own right, embodying the film's spirit of competition and camaraderie. Shire as Mrs. Jones provides a grounding presence of maternal support to Cru, while Jack Weston's Duke Best is the hiss-worthy antagonist in the film. Ray Walston offers that slice of much-needed elder wisdom as Burton Timmer, Cru's mentor, and Bart Connor plays Bart Taylor, a formidable rival to Cru, adding authenticity to his athletic prowess. Together, they encapsulate the determination, challenges, and triumphs inherent in pursuing one's dreams, making Rad a beloved classic that resonates with the enduring allure of BMX culture.

Utopia, co-founded by filmmaker Robert Schwartzman in 2018, is a film distribution and sales company that specializes in bold and daring independent cinema. With a hands-on approach to creative risk-taking, Utopia builds tailor-made releases that champion each film’s audience and the voices behind them. Recent Utopia titles include Oscar shortlisted and Cannes award-winning Holy Spider, box office breakout Meet Me in the Bathroom documenting the early years of The Strokes, Yeah Yeah Yeahs and LCD Soundsystem, Kristoffer Borgli’s Cannes-lauded Sick of Myself, and Anton Corbijn’s celebrated documentary debut, Squaring the Circle (The Story of Hipgnosis).

Rad returns to theaters on March 21.

