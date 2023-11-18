The Big Picture Radical is a film based on the true story of Sergio Juárez Correa, a Mexican teacher who transformed a neglected school with his unconventional teaching methods.

Eugenio Derbez's portrayal of Sergio is his most challenging role yet, showcasing his versatility as an actor beyond comedy.

The film focuses on the lives of three students, including Paloma Noyola Bueno, whose hidden potential was unlocked by Sergio's teaching, inspiring viewers to make a positive impact in the world.

Radical, a film by writer-director Christopher Zalla, continues resonating with audiences as one more movie in a wave of films about passionate educators and their profound successes in the classroom. In an interview with Collider, Zalla talks about the inspiring movie, the film's success, and the remarkable true story it's based on. Eugenio Derbez reprises the role of an educator, like the one he played in CODA, in Radical. This time around, though, he is at the core of the story, and plays with much deeper emotions, portraying a real-life teacher whose unconventional approach to education transformed a group of students in a neglected resource-starved Mexican school. As per the Collider interview, Derbez has said that playing this role was the most challenging experience yet in his acting career, adding that his previous roles had leaned more toward comedy. But what exactly is the true story this movie is based on?

What Is the True Story Behind 'Radical'?

Radical is based on a true story adapted from a 2013 article by Joshua Davis for Wired, titled “A Radical Way of Unleashing a Generation of Geniuses”. Davis, who is one of the producers of Radical, had previously had his other article, "La Vida Robot" adapted for the big screen for Sean McNara's 1915 drama film Spare Parts. It was during the making of Spare Parts that Davis met and shared the story behind Radical with Ben Odell, who was Spare Parts's producer, and now his co-producer on Radical. Radical follows Sergio (Eugenio Derbez) as he volunteers to take up a teaching role in an elementary school where everyone seems to have thrown in the towel, accepting that nothing good could come out of it.

The students have been performing poorly in academics, and the school is considered a ''place of punishment" for teachers who are posted there. Inspired by the ideas of unconventional educators and researchers that put students at the center of learning as opposed to the traditional "silence, discipline, and order", Sergio experiments these ideas with his grade six students. Among the students, the film closely explores the lives of three of them: Paloma (Jennifer Trejo), Lupe (Mia Fernanda Solis), and Nico (Danilo Guardiola), and how Sergio's nonconformist ideas impact them.

Eugenio Derbez's Character in 'Radical' Is Based On Real-Life Mexican Teacher Sergio Juárez Correa

The charismatic Sergio, the character Derbez plays, is based on true events experienced by Mexican educator, Sergio Juárez Correa. As per Wired, the real-life Correa had been disillusioned with the traditional education system which emphasized memorization and a teacher standing in front of a class to deliver his lesson and then leave. In Mexico's Matamoros, a city sitting across the border with the US, just slightly over four kilometers from Brownsville, Texas, Correa joined José Urbina López Primary. The school is located near a trash dump site in a community where drug cartels are a common scene and violence is rife to the point that it is not uncommon for the school's pupils to pass by dead bodies or crime scene tapes in the morning on their way to school. José Urbina López Primary was known for its students performing dismally and the conditions at the school were dilapidated. The computer laboratory hadn't been refurbished in a long while, and at the time, they were still using floppy disks. The technology trainer who visited them once in a while did not have the necessary devices to use for practical demonstrations. Located in a rough neighborhood, robbers broke in to steal anything of value, including computer wire cables. The teachers had resigned to their fate, including the school's leadership who tried to dissuade Correa. Many of these are depicted in the film, both through the surreal pictures capturing the skid row locale of the school and the real-life-based events themselves.

Unperturbed, and believing in the ideas of scholars and researchers who had successfully experimented with unconventional teaching methods, Correa nonetheless put his ideas into practice. He had been acquainted with the work of Sugata Mitra, an education professor in the UK whose methods had brought about great results in the different places where he had put them into use. Correa spent hours upon hours studying other educational philosophers and adapted their approaches to his grade six class at José Urbina López Primary. He let the students be as free in his class as they possibly could, and at one time the head of the school sprung in and admonished him, but later, upon seeing what he was trying to do, supported him.

In Radical, there is a profound scene in which Sergio and the school principal, Chucho (Daniel Haddad) reminisce about what inspired them to get into teaching. Another scene in which Sergio turns class desks upside down in his first interaction with the students is as vivid as the description Davis gives about the actual event in his Wired article on the true story that the film is adapted from. Also in the movie, Sergio resigns when he is castigated by an education officer who finds his class discussing moral issues freely under his watch. While in real life Correa indeed allowed and encouraged his students to discuss some of the controversial topics in his class, whether he faced any consequences for allowing the discussions is not reported. However, the scene mirrors the current debate on whether schoolchildren should have such conversations and what nature it should be like.

As in the film, the real-life Correa was not appreciated for his efforts. A regional education officer was quoted by Wired denying Correa's contribution to the students' success, saying, "The teaching method makes little difference. Intelligence comes from necessity. They succeed without having resources." But in one year, a school that was performing so poorly and then suddenly producing the top student in the country with such a remarkable improvement is not something you would simply attribute to necessity, and a scarcity of resources. Perhaps that's what makes Radical such a sentimental film.

Apart from Paloma, the Student Characters in 'Radical' Are Composites

The film's portrayal of the real-life Paloma Noyola Bueno by Jennifer Trejo is mostly true. The real-life Bueno was a 12-year-old talented student without the necessary motivation and conditions to thrive before Correa arrived at José Urbina López Primary School. Correa's unconventional teaching methods unlocked Bueno's hidden potential, transforming her into a math whiz who outshone all her peers in a mere year. Bueno, like many of her classmates, was from an impoverished background. Her father scavenged scrap metal for a living and had moved the family from the interior of Mexico to the border in search of a better life. Although he knew that his daughter was smart, his waning health had taken a toll on him, and he would hardly provide for the family as he used to. He hid this ailment from Bueno, the soul of his heart and the last born of his eight children.

In his final embrace with Bueno, Wired reports that he told her, "You are a smart girl. Study and make me proud." Unfortunately, Bueno's father died of lung cancer before he could witness his daughter's excellent performance. Bueno was devastated. But those last words from her father seemed to have sparked something inside her to work even harder. Trejo's performance as Paloma Bueno in Radical is top-class, despite being her debut film. In the film, however, Lupe and Nico are composites of several real-life students at José Urbina López Primary School. Nico's character, for instance, is a representation of what many students in drug-stricken and violent environments like Matamoros go through, and yet his interest in Paloma is based on another student in real life.

There are superhero films about fictional characters that save the day, and then there are those that tell stories of real-life superheroes with no extra powers other than the human will to change the world for the better. Such is Christopher Zalla's Radical. Radical is not a unique film and, unlike Sergio, there is nothing unconventional about it. It's a tearjerker with few surprises, but a satisfying, human-inspiring tale. Sergio Juárez Correa's work subverted the traditional education system – a system hell-bent on producing machine-like human products that follow without questioning, focusing on memorization and good grades. Instead, Sergio championed a student-centered approach to learning, molding creative, independent-minded individuals with sound problem-solving skills. His story inspires viewers to do some good for the world, even if it means taking risks and going against the grain.

Radical is playing in theaters now and is available to rent on Amazon Prime Video in the U.S.

