The Big Picture Radio Silence is making a switch from horror to comedy, teaming up with Andy Samberg for a robot comedy project.

Known for their killer comedic edge in horror films, Radio Silence's signature humor will also be present in Abigail.

The duo has a talent for bringing out the best in their cast, launching actors like Samara Weaving and Melissa Barrera into stardom.

Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett (Radio Silence) are one of the hottest directing duos working in Hollywood right now. Coming off two incredibly successful Scream films, the pair are about to release their next horror film, Abigail. There’s so much positive bit-worthy buzz surrounding this vampire bloodbath, but it looks like Radio Silence is giving the horror genre a bit of a break. It’s been announced that they’ll be teaming up with Andy Samberg for an untitled comedy project.

This comes exclusively from Deadline. While not much was revealed about the film itself, it’s being pegged as a robot comedy. Samberg is producing through his Party Over Here production company and Andrew Lanham is attracted to write the script. The film is also being developed as a starring vehicle for the former SNL cast member, but it hasn’t been confirmed if Samberg would be taking on the lead role.

Radio Silence Knows How to Make Us Laugh

While Radio Silence is mostly known for their horror offerings starting with the V/H/S franchise in the early 2010s, their recent genre offerings have been laced with a killer comedic edge. 2019’s Ready or Not is one of the sharpest horror comedies to hit the big screen in the last decade. This then led the directing duo to Scream (2022) and Scream VI last year. Their continuation of this iconic slasher franchise was critically praised across the board. Particularly for how the pair continued the series’ staple meta humor. Also, even though Abigail seems to be a darker film compared to their last few offerings, it does appear that Radio Silence’s signature brand of humor will be alive and well in this vampiric lockdown. Another underrated aspect of this team of filmmakers is their ability to get the most out of their cast. They helped actors like Samara Weaving, Melissa Barrera, and Jenna Ortega become stars. Samberg has been a comedy legend for over a decade thanks to SNL, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Hot Rod, and Palm Springs. Because of that, it’s going to be exciting to see how this partnership will elevate both Samberg and Radio Silence’s pre-existing talent.

Radio Silence’s Abigail will be stalking its way to theaters on April 19, 2024. While we wait for more information about their upcoming comedy with Samberg, you can watch the Abigail trailer below.

