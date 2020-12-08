In Ready or Not, filmmaking team Radio Silence tackled one of the most terrifying parts of life: Meeting your partner's odd family. And in the upcoming Scream sequel (which is not called "5CREAM" for some reason), they're tackling another: Making a "back to basics" sequel to a beloved horror film. Now, per Deadline, Radio Silence has their sights set on another classic anxiety-causer of life: The high school reunion. They will be directing a new horror film for MGM called, aptly, Reunion.

Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett, and Chad Villella — aka Radio Silence — will direct and produce a screenplay by Guy Busick and R. Christopher Murphy, who also wrote Ready or Not for the directing team. The story of Reunion concerns a group of jaded old friends who re-team up for that dreaded high school reunion, when they're suddenly thrust into the task of "saving the world" when a shape-shifting creature agrees (so it's The World's End meets The Faculty?). Other producers include Project X Entertainment’s William Sherak, James Vanderbilt, and Paul Neinstein (Radio Silence's Scream), and Vinson Films’ Tripp Vinson and Tara Farney (Radio Silence's Ready or Not).

This film sounds like a delightful return to form for Radio Silence and their constant collaborators, and I especially enjoy the inherent comedy baked into this original premise, which should come as a welcome change of pace given their take on Scream promises to be pretty brutal. The central monster being a shape-shifter excites me, as that's been one of my favorite type of monsters from The Thing to Mortal Kombat, and the central premise being rooted in something that already gives us social anxiety excited me, too. The next thing to speculate about: What's the cast gonna look like for this sucker? Will Samara Weaving annihilate the lead role again? Will some of the Scream cast come along for the ride? Will Kurt Russell or Keith David play the school principal for some meta-shenanigans? Or should they just hire the cast from Attack the Block to reunite again for round 2?

