Following their stunning success as the creative forces behind the Scream renaissance, the filmmaking conglomerate known as Radio Silence has lined up their next project, and it has the potential to be the next one to have audiences shifting uncomfortably in their seats.

Scream VI is still riding high in the box office charts, and in the wake of the critical and financial acclaim that accompanied Ghostface's spring break in Manhattan—the film set a franchise record opening at the global box office and this weekend surpassed the $100 million mark at the domestic box office. It's now been announced that Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett will direct an untitled (for now, obviously) monster film for Universal, with speculation abounding that it will involve classic Universal characters.

Deadline reports that Radio Silence had intended to make this project their next following the release of last year's Scream but given that movie's unexpected box office success, Paramount very quickly greenlit a sequel and had it in the can and in the cinema within a year of its predecessor's release. Given Scream VI's record-breaking performance to date, they've now earned the goodwill to move on to the next project.

The Hollywood Reporter adds that the film was, at one point, given the working title of Dracula's Daughter, revolving around a group of hapless kidnappers who abduct a gaggle of youths, one of whom ends up being — you guessed it — the daughter of Dracula, with gory results ensuing on the kidnappers.

The Deadline report notes that "in the vein of" Universal's recent releases like The Invisible Man — which reimagined the story into something involving domestic abuse and gaslighting — and the upcoming Renfield, with Nicolas Cage as Dracula, this untitled monster thriller will provide a unique take on legendary monster mythology while offering the chance to take the legends in a new direction for modern audiences while celebrating classic characters.

What Else Has Radio Silence Been Involved With?

Previously, Radio Silence helmed the hit horror comedy Ready or Not which was something of a star-making turn for its lead, Samara Weaving, who followed the directing duo to Scream VI. Other feature works include Southbound, Devil’s Due, and V/H/S. Chad Villella is serving as producer alongside William Sherak, Paul Neinstein and James Vanderbilt at Project X Entertainment. The script was written by Stephen Shields, with revisions by Guy Busick.

In the meantime, check out our interview with Radio Silence for Scream VI down below.