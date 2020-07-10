Marie Curie Biopic ‘Radioactive’ Gets New Trailer Ahead of Amazon Debut

Radioactive, the stately Marie Curie biopic starring Rosamund Pike, first debuted as the closing film of the Toronto Film Festival in 2019 (which now feels like roughly ten million years ago) and was slated for a release this spring from Amazon Prime Video. But with the world descending into chaos and all, things were rearranged, and the movie will now debut at the end of July on the streaming service. Seriously! It’s even got a brand-new trailer to prove it!

The film documents the life of famed physicist and chemist Marie Curie (Pike), who, along with her husband Pierre (Sam Riley, aka the weird bird man from Maleficent) did truly groundbreaking work on radioactivity (hence the title). The exciting supporting cast includes the always-wonderful Anya Taylor-Joy, Aneurin Barnard and Simon Russell Beale. But the real fireworks seem to be happening behind the camera, with famed cartoonist-turned-filmmaker Marjane Satrapi directing, who looks to be adding some appropriately surreal, glowing-green visuals (the cinematography is by the outstanding Anthony Dod Mantle). It’s all very exciting. And you can see it for yourself on Amazon Prime Video starting July 24.