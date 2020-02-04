‘Radioactive’ Trailer Has Rosamund Pike as Brilliant Scientist Marie Curie
Studiocanal has released the first trailer for Radioactive. Directed by Marjane Satrapi (The Voices), the film stars Rosamund Pike as brilliant scientist Marie Curie and follows her groundbreaking research on the discovery of radioactivity. However, she must endure not only societal stagnation but the health costs of handling radioactive material.
Adam Chitwood caught the movie at TIFF last year and gave it a positive review. In his review, he wrote:
Satrapi gracefully lets the audience in on the impact of Curie’s work by intermittently intercutting short scenes depicting applications of Curie’s discovery decades later. These range from the positive, like the use of radiation therapy to shrink a cancerous tumor on a young boy, to the negative, like the dropping of the atomic bomb on Hiroshima. It’s a striking device that on its own may have come off as distracting, but in the context of Curie’s own discomfort drills down the film’s themes about the cost of scientific progress.
Check out the Radioactive trailer below. The film opens in the U.K. on March 20th, but does not currently have a release date. Radioactive co-stars Sam Riley.
Here’s the official synopsis for Radioactive:
From the 1870s to the modern era, RADIOACTIVE is a journey through Marie Curie’s (Rosamund Pike) enduring legacies – her passionate relationships, scientific breakthroughs, and the consequences that followed for her and for the world. After meeting fellow scientist Pierre Curie (Sam Riley), the pair go on to marry and change the face of science forever by their discovery of radioactivity. The genius of the Curies’ world-changing discoveries and the ensuing Nobel Prize propels the devoted couple into the international limelight. From Academy Award® nominated director Marjane Satrapi, comes a bold, visionary depiction of the transformative effects and ensuing fallout of the Curie’s work and how this shaped the defining moments of the 20th Century.
