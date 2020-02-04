‘Radioactive’ Trailer Has Rosamund Pike as Brilliant Scientist Marie Curie

Studiocanal has released the first trailer for Radioactive. Directed by Marjane Satrapi (The Voices), the film stars Rosamund Pike as brilliant scientist Marie Curie and follows her groundbreaking research on the discovery of radioactivity. However, she must endure not only societal stagnation but the health costs of handling radioactive material.

Adam Chitwood caught the movie at TIFF last year and gave it a positive review. In his review, he wrote:

Satrapi gracefully lets the audience in on the impact of Curie’s work by intermittently intercutting short scenes depicting applications of Curie’s discovery decades later. These range from the positive, like the use of radiation therapy to shrink a cancerous tumor on a young boy, to the negative, like the dropping of the atomic bomb on Hiroshima. It’s a striking device that on its own may have come off as distracting, but in the context of Curie’s own discomfort drills down the film’s themes about the cost of scientific progress.

Check out the Radioactive trailer below. The film opens in the U.K. on March 20th, but does not currently have a release date. Radioactive co-stars Sam Riley.

Here’s the official synopsis for Radioactive: