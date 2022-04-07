Rae Allen, the Tony-Award winning actress best known for her roles in The Sopranos and Damn Yankees, died on Wednesday morning, April 6, at the age of 95.

Kyle Fritz, the actor’s longtime talent manager, shared confirmation of Allen’s passing to a number of different outlets including The Hollywood Reporter. In his statement, he said: “I had the pleasure of representing Rae Allen for over 20 years. She [was] one the most gifted actresses I have ever had the pleasure of working with. I will be forever grateful to have been a part of her incredible journey.”

Born on July 23, 1926, in Brooklyn, New York, as Raffaella Julia Theresa Abruzzo, the veteran actress graduated from the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in 1947 and went on to get her career start in Broadway productions in 1948. Allen’s first Tony Award nomination was in 1955 for her role in the musical comedy Damn Yankees. She took part in other Broadway productions like the 1963 Oliver! and the 1968 Fiddler on the Roof. She finally won Best Featured Actress in a Play for And Miss Reardon Drinks A Little in 1971, where she played Fleur Stein.

Her first screen acting performance was in the film adaptation of Damn Yankees, where she reprised her role as Gloria Thorpe. The song she sang in the musical, “Shoeless Joe from Hannibal, Mo,” is still played at Yankees games. Other of the actress’ famous screen roles included Edith Bunker’s cousin Amelia in All in the Family, Judge Betty Small in Soap, Mrs. Sokol in Seinfeld, Tony Soprano’s aunt Quintina Blundetto in the crime drama series The Sopranos. She also made minor appearances in series like NYPD Blue and Grey's Anatomy. In addition, Allen played supporting roles in the films Stargate, Calendar Girl, Taking Off, Where’s Poppa, and one of her last credited roles Reign Over Me.

Allen is reported to have died peacefully in her sleep. She is survived by her nieces Laura and Betty Cosgrove.

Memorial Services for Allen, which will take place on each American coast, are currently being planned. The exact dates are yet to be announced.

