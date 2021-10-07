AMC+ has released the first trailer for their new serial killer series, Ragdoll, from the producers of Killing Eve. Ragdoll follows the hunt for a murderer who has killed six people, taken parts of their dismembered bodies, and put them back together to form another body. As the police try to find the serial killer, they realize that their own ranks might be amongst the murderer’s next victims.

Ragdoll stars Henry Lloyd-Hughes (Killing Eve), Thalissa Teixeira (The Musketeers), Ali Cook (Mr. Selfridge), and Lucy Hale (Pretty Little Liars) in this six-part AMC+ series. The series is based on Daniel Cole’s novel of the same name, and is written and executive produced by Freddy Syborn, who has previously written for Killing Eve, Sex Education, and is working on the Ms. Marvel Disney+ series.

Ragdoll will premiere exclusively on AMC+ on November 11, with new episodes coming out every Thursday. Check out the trailer and poster for Ragdoll below.

Here’s the official synopsis for Ragdoll:

Six people have been murdered, dismembered and sewn into the shape of one grotesque body suspended from the ceiling in a block of London flats –– nicknamed the ‘Ragdoll.’ Assigned to the shocking case are newly reinstated DS Nathan Rose (Lloyd-Hughes); his best friend and boss, DI Emily Baxter (Teixeira); and the unit’s new recruit, DC Lake Edmunds (Hale). The ‘Ragdoll Killer’ taunts the police by sending them a list of his next victims, with Rose’s name among them. And with those victims to protect, our heroes soon come under intense public scrutiny. A gruesomely imaginative serial killer thriller, Ragdoll captures the fascinating but flawed friends struggling with the consequences of institutionalization and trauma.

