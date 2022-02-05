The AMC+ original series, Ragdoll is set to receive a linear release on AMC. The acclaimed serial killer thriller will premiere on the network starting at 10 pm ET/PT on Monday, February 28, 2022.

The six-episode series will air new episodes weekly on AMC following the network's airing of the award-winning series Killing Eve, which was produced by Freddy Syborn who serves as both lead writer and executive producer on Ragdoll. Based on the 2017 novel of the same name by Daniel Cole, a group of detectives attempts to solve the case of the "Ragdoll," a body discovered suspended from the ceiling of a London flat, though it is no regular body. The corpse is a sewn-together combination of body parts from six different murder victims. The story follows those assigned to the case as they piece together (no pun intended) who the victims were and who the killer is, a fact that becomes even more personal when they learn that one of the detectives on the case is on the killer's next kill list.

Ragdoll originally premiered on AMC+ on November 11, 2021, with it airing on Alibi in the United Kingdom on December 6. The series stars Henry Lloyd-Hughes (Killing Eve), Thalissa Teixeira (The Musketeers), Ali Cook (Mr. Selfridge), and Lucy Hale (Pretty Little Liars). In addition to both Ragdoll and Killing Eve, Syborn has previously worked on Netflix's Sex Education and is currently working on the upcoming Ms. Marvel Disney+ series. Ragdoll is executive produced and commissioned by AMC and UKTV’s Alibi​​​​​​.

Ragdoll will air on AMC starting on February 28 at 10 pm ET/PT with each episode airing weekly. You can see the brand-new trailer announcing its arrival, a set of photos, and the series official description down below.

Six people have been murdered, dismembered and sewn into the shape of one grotesque body suspended from the ceiling in a block of London flats – nicknamed the ‘Ragdoll.’ Assigned to the shocking case are newly reinstated DS Nathan Rose (Lloyd-Hughes); his best friend and boss, DI Emily Baxter (Teixeira); and the unit’s new recruit, DC Lake Edmunds (Hale). The 'Ragdoll Killer' taunts the police by sending them a list of his next victims, with Rose’s name among them. And with those victims to protect, our heroes soon come under intense public scrutiny. A gruesomely imaginative serial killer thriller, Ragdoll captures the fascinating but flawed friends struggling with the consequences of institutionalization and trauma.

