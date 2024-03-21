The Big Picture Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro have a legendary working relationship defined by ambitious projects including Mean Streets, Taxi Driver, and Raging Bull.

A deleted masturbation scene in Raging Bull caused tension between writer Paul Schrader, De Niro, and Scorsese.

De Niro opposed shooting the scene, which was replaced by the iconic "I'm not an animal" moment.

Although the history of cinema is defined by great actor and director collaborators, there’s almost no working relationship more iconic than that of Robert De Niro and Martin Scorsese. Ever since they first worked together on the 1973 gangster thriller Mean Streets, Scorsese and De Niro have pushed each other forward, taking on ambitious projects that would provoke hesitation from even the most accomplished performers and filmmakers. Their projects have been no stranger to controversial material; Taxi Driver incited outrage over its anti-establishment themes, and Goodfellas sparked discourse over its mythic portrayal of mafia culture. One classic film within their many collaborations that sparked strong reactions is the 1980 boxing drama Raging Bull. While the finished film contains multiple disturbing sequences, one particularly uncomfortable moment cut from Raging Bull sparked tension between Scorsese and screenwriter Paul Schrader.

The Deleted Scene That Paul Schrader Wanted in 'Raging Bull'

Set in the 1940s, Raging Bull is based on the true story of the boxer Jake LaMotta (De Niro), a rising star within the middleweight division who gets his first major shot at mainstream success. Although he considers using the mafia connections arranged by his brother, Joey (Joe Pesci), Jake decides to win the championship on his own terms. Over the course of his career trajectory, Jake begins to fall in love with teenage girl Vickie (Cathy Moriarty), whom he eventually marries. Despite her professed purity, Jake grows increasingly agitated by paranoia, as he’s convinced that Vickie is having an affair. Raging Bull is a disturbing analysis of toxic masculinity and the dehumanizing effects of jealousy. The film’s gripping portrayal of how insecurity fuels rage makes it a timeless classic that only improves with age.

While it was loosely based on the real LaMotta’s memoirs, Raging Bull was written by Schrader, who had previously worked with Scorsese on Taxi Driver. Although Taxi Driver had a tumultuous production cycle in its own right due to a workers’ strike in New York City, it was the clarity of Schrader’s screenplay that allowed Scorsese to keep the story focused. Scorsese and Schrader were great collaborators because of their shared interest in dark stories, as they often both told stories about controversial characters considered “outcast” by society. While Schrader would go on to become a prominent filmmaker in his own right, it's evident that his strongest work was within the films that Scorsese had a hand in shaping.

Although their partnership was largely a successful one, Schrader wrote a shocking scene for Raging Bull that Scorsese did not approve of. In one of the film’s darkest moments, Schrader’s screenplay called for LaMotta to be in an isolated holding cell reflecting on memories of his past. Realizing that he has hit rock bottom and has little chance of ever recapturing the success that his youth had seemingly promised, LaMotta grows very depressed and gives an extended monologue musing about his failings. The scene ends on a shocking note when LaMotta attempts to masturbate, only to be thwarted by memories from the past. Schrader describes the scene:

"He’s trying to masturbate, and in order to get himself aroused, he conjures up the memories of girlfriends and wives, and sure enough, at the point where he’s aroused, the memory turns to crap, and he realises what a shit he was. He has to give up that particular fantasy, move onto the next one and start all over again."

Robert De Niro Objected to Paul Schrader's 'Raging Bull' Scene

Schrader considered the sequence essential to the film, citing it as a “cool scene” that was an “actor’s treat” for De Niro to perform. In addition to giving the film a particularly lurid moment, the sequence would pay off the recurring idiosyncrasy of LaMotta repeatedly punching his hands by showing the boxer pummeling the wall in rage; with no one left to take out his rage on, LaMotta can only abuse himself. Although it certainly would have been a visceral moment that could have landed the film an NC-17 rating, De Niro objected to the scene’s inclusion. De Niro stated that the added moment from Schrader “had nothing to do with anything that Marty or I remember about Jake or what we were trying to do.”

Scorsese entrusted Schrader with convincing De Niro to film the scene, but the Oscar-winning actor was entirely opposed to its inclusion. Schrader remembers he “exploded” at De Niro for rejecting his ideas, even admitting to throwing the script at him, and only “worked some more” on the script at Scorsese’s insistence. While much of the film’s story was influenced by Scorsese and De Niro’s interactions with the real LaMotta, Schrader encouraged them to come up with their own vision for the narrative.

Why 'Raging Bull' Is So Haunting

Despite Schrader’s enthusiasm about the cut moment, the deletion of the masturbation scene led to one of the most memorable moments in Raging Bull. The film still needed a moment that involved LaMotta in his holding cell, and thus the iconic “I’m not an animal” scene was born. It’s a sequence that contains some of the best acting of De Niro’s career, and fulfills the same function as the masturbation scene, albeit in a much more subtle way. Scorsese had found a way to show that LaMotta had fallen into a cycle of self-abuse by solely relying on De Niro’s line delivery.

The argument thankfully didn’t disrupt Scorsese’s relationship with Schrader, as they would eventually reunite for the Biblical epic The Last Temptation of Christ. However, Scorsese’s inclinations about the handling of LaMotta’s breakdown scene may have been correct, as Raging Bull has been heralded as one of the greatest sports films ever made. In addition to winning Thelma Schoonmaker an Academy Award for Best Editing and De Niro his first Best Actor prize, the film inspired an emotional reaction from the real LaMotta based on its disturbing qualities. While Raging Bull is one of the few films that can be described as “perfect,” it could’ve been derailed had Schrader’s vision prevailed.

