Raging Fire, the final film from celebrated Hong Kong screenwriter and director Benny Chan, is heading to home entertainment release next month — and in celebration, Collider can exclusively reveal a new trailer from the action-thriller movie that stars martial arts acting legends Donnie Yen (Mulan, Ip Man franchise) and Nicholas Tse (Shaolin, New Police Story). The film will debut on the martial arts streaming service Hi-YAH! on October 22 before hitting Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital on November 23.

Yen plays Bong, a police officer highly respected in his field with a successful track record. However, the ghosts of his past will soon rear their heads when he finds himself going head-to-head with a group of criminals led by his former mentee Ngo (Tse), who still holds a grudge against Bong for a mistake made that sent the young cop to jail. Now, Ngo will stop at nothing to take down everyone who has wronged him — including the man who was once his guiding force.

Raging Fire reunites Yen and Tse for the first time since their team-up on the film Dragon Tiger Gate in 2006. According to Tse, "From working with Donnie this time, I feel that we’ve both become more mature." Meanwhile, Yen says that he can relate to the fans' hype to see their reunion on-screen: "With Nicholas’ Ngo character, we went from friends to antagonists. The film features both dynamic and static confrontations, which I find interesting ... I think most audiences are also very excited about Nic and I fighting up a storm."

In an interview with Collider earlier this year, Yen spoke about working on the final edit of the film with Chan prior to his passing. "One thing I remember mostly is that every time we talked... he loved moviemaking, all we talked about was 'How do you make this cut or that scene [better]'? ... The man loved movies more than his own life."

In addition to Yen and Tse, Raging Fire also stars Tony Wu, Kang Yu, German Cheung Man-kit, Prince Mak, Kenny Wong, Deep Ng, Jeana Ho, Angus Yeung, and Bruce Tong, as well as Ray Lui appearing in a very special cameo as Inspector Yiu, Bong’s friend.

Check out the trailer and box art below:

Here's the official synopsis for Raging Fire:

Bong (Donnie Yen) is a highly respected hardline cop with a long history of success on dangerous cases. However, his past unexpectedly comes back to haunt him when a sting operation is attacked by a mysterious group of criminals led by Ngo (Nicholas Tse), his former protégé, a talented former officer who had once respected and admired Bong. However, a terrible mistake years prior landed him in prison, quickly turning the once rising star into a furious man with a grudge, and the will to destroy everyone who had wronged him—including his former mentor.

