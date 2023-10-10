Sure, fans all know that Thor and Loki were made popular by the MCU, but did you know that there is an amazing series on Netflix, hiding in plain sight? Ragnarök is a fascinating Norwegian fantasy drama that serves as a re-imagining of various characters from Norse Mythology.

Now three seasons deep, Ragnarok has established itself as a truly wonderful take on the well-known storylines and characters audiences have come to know and love. If you have never taken the time to check out this show, it is worth looking into these three amazing seasons and getting a chance to appreciate this fresh look.

10 Theresa Frostad Eggesbø as Saxa Jutul

Image via Netflix

Saxa Jutul is another incarnation of a giant, known for being manipulative and conniving. She thinks only about herself. She is the stereotypical villain. Portrayed by Theresa Frostad Eggesbø, Saxa Jutul is the sister of Fjor, and she is cold, calculated, and intentional with her sociopathic tendencies.

RELATED: 10 Best Shows Based on Mythology, Ranked

As the descendant of a giant, it is unknown exactly how old Saxa is, but it is assumed that she is at the very least several hundred years old. She commits several actions of deceit and pain throughout the series but also ends up finding her way into the arms of Magne.

9 Gísli Örn Garðarsson as Vidar Jutul

Image via Netflix

He is the patriarch of the Jutul family of giant descendants. He is ruthless and evil in almost every way possible. He firmly believes that giants are better than gods in every way, and thus holds a very strong disdain for all gods.

Portrayed by Gísli Örn Garðarsson, Vidar Jutul is the head of the Jutul family and the actual biological father of Laurits Seier. Much to his wife’s dismay, despite his attitude of ruthlessness, hatred, and deeply rooted anger towards gods, he is frequently careless, as well, which gets him in trouble.

8 Synnøve Macody Lund as Ran Jutul

Image via Netflix

While she plays an easily hated school headmaster and mother of the evil Jutul clan, Synnøve Macody is every bit as lovely as she is devious. Making a name for herself as a journalist, film critic, model, as well as an actress, Macody is truly able to do it all.

RELATED: 11 Non-Marvel Movies & TV Shows About Vikings and Norse Mythology

She brings the Jutul matriarchy to the small screen in a painfully wonderful way. She shows the world that evil doesn’t have to be horrible, and fans truly love to hate her - perhaps even hate to love her as well. Macody can also be seen in the recent Saw X, the tenth installment of the franchise.

7 Herman Tømmeraas As Fjor Jutul

Image via Netflix

He is the reincarnation of the family of giants from Norse mythology. Herman Tømmeraas stars as Fjor Jutul, the family heritage of giants. Fjor also happens to be Magne’s rival and nemesis in the series. He also is one part of the confused love triangle with Magne and Gry.

The rivalry between Fjor and Magne is palpable throughout the series. Tømmeraas brings such a tense and commanding presence to the character and demonstrates that he is truly a formidable force to be reckoned with.

6 Jonas Strand Gravli as Laurits Seier

Image via Netflix

While he is not as obvious as Tom Hiddleston’s Loki, Jonas Strand Gravli portrays Magne's brother, Laurits Seier - the reincarnation of Loki, the beloved god of mischief. He exhibits some of the same mischievous and deceitful character traits we’ve come to love from Loki in other worlds.

RELATED: From Mjolnir to Batarangs: 10 of the Coolest Weapons Seen In Superhero Movies

Gravli is every bit as dark and mysterious as Hiddleston, and he portrays the part of Loki in such a wonderfully devious way. He is a talented young actor, and it is no wonder he has been able to rack up the few dozen acting roles that he has because he is very adaptable and good at what he does.

5 Henriette Steenstrup as Turid Seier

Image via Netflix

She plays the mother of Magne and Laurits and is the perfect balance of reason and kindness, beauty and reality. Henriette Steenstrup is a fantastic actress who brings Turid Seier to life in the most incredible way, you truly believe you are viewing the mother of a Norse god!

Steenstrup has worked as a talented and successful actress, comedian, and creative scriptwriter since 2008. In addition to all this amazing success, she is also an accomplished author with multiple books written, mostly on the topic of her career as a comedian.

4 Odd-Magnus Williamson as Erik Eidsvoll

Image via Netflix

As if doing regular commercials for a grocery chain and performances on the Norwegian version of the Man Show, Odd-Magnus Williamson also shows up as the friendly teacher from Edda Secondary School who befriends Magne. He is also the father of Magne’s friend, Isolde, who dies in the first episode.

RELATED: 11 Best Video Games About Vikings and Norse Mythology

As Erik Eidsvoll, Williamson is a friendly and welcoming teacher who becomes fond of Magne through the series. While they are both mourning the loss of Isolde, they seem to truly help each other and act as a beautiful support system to each other.

3 David Stakston As Magne Seier

Image via Netflix

In this wildly entertaining show, David Stakston stars as Magne Seier, who in this case, is the incarnation of Thor. He is a wonderfully great actor, and it is a marvel (no pun intended) that he has so few acting credits to his name.

As we first meet Magne, he is just an awkward high school boy, struggling to find his identity and place in the world. After a series of interesting events, he finds himself in the throes of painful trauma. The first episode ends with him throwing his late father’s sledgehammer into a thunderstorm - a bit of a wonderful foreshadowing.

2 Emma Bones as Gry

Image via Netflix

Exhibiting all the likable traits that would draw Magne (Thor) in, Emma Bones stars as Gry, the main love interest in the series. She catches the eye of not just Magne, though, and also brings the affections of Magne’s arch nemesis, Fjor, as well.

RELATED: The 10 Worst Movie Endings of All Time, According to Reddit

Her gentle and calm spirit demonstrates how why is such an object of desire for both Fjor and Magne, and her teen innocence wraps the entire package of her up in a nice bow. Emma Bones does a wonderful job of bringing this character to life and keeping viewers enthralled with each new episode.

1 Bjørn Sundquist as Wotan Wagner

Image via Netflix

Likely the actor with the most prolific career is Bjørn Sundquist, who portrays Wotan Wagner, the modern reincarnation of Odin, the god of wisdom and king of the Norse gods. Sundquist has close to 100 acting credits, including 2013’s Hansel and Gretel: Witch Hunters.

An interesting and fun connection is that as Wagner starred in Hansel and Gretel, and is connected to the MCU version of Thor after working alongside Jeremy Renner in the fantasy drama series - another actor within the MCU. And with respect to Sir Anthony Hopkins, Wagner is about the coolest Odin we’ve ever seen on-screen.

NEXT: Every Non-Thor Chris Hemsworth Performance Ranked, from Worst to Best