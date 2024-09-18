Rahul Kohli is one scream king Mike Flanagan can always count on for his horror projects. Having appeared in several of Flanagan's TV shows, Kohli has proven himself a horror master. From his measured performance in Midnight Mass to the absolute chaotic blowout in The Fall of the House of Usher, Kohli has range. According to Variety, he has now been cast in a new project that is not in the Flanaganverse but in the same genre. Kohli joins the new horror and science fiction anthology Deepest, Darkest, a project featuring some of the genre's best actors. Speaking about the project, Kohli had told the publication before:

"Deepest Darkest is an exciting project combining all my favorite genres and my favorite people. Joining this project was a no-brainer for me."

According to the official pitch copy, the project promises to blend horror, dark comedy, suspense, and sci-fi. “Have you ever had a secret? One so big, so awful, so horrifically extreme that you had no choice but to keep it to yourself? Something that if anyone else knew, that revelation would shift your world on its axis? What if there was someone whose job it was to listen to those secrets — because she could never remember them? What would you pay for absolution?” reads the pitch.

Who Is Behind 'Deepest, Darkest'?

Writer Marc Bernardin and actor Tiffany Smith are co-creators of the project, which is produced by Rachel Walker, Carrie Finn, and Kyle Smithers. Akela Cooper (M3GAN) and David Dastmalchian (The Late Night With the Devil) are executive producers. The anthology project enlists several writers to direct for the first time, with Bernardin directing a few chapters. Other writers include LaToya Morgan (The Walking Dead), Deric A Hughes and Benjamin Raab (Quantum Leap), Ubah Mohamed (The Handmaid’s Tale), Lamont Magee (Black Lightning), Sujata Day (Insecure), and Kevin Avery (Last Week Tonight with John Oliver).

Kohli joins the previously announced cast members, which include [Tiffany] Smith (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3), Rosario Dawson (Ahsoka), Ernie Hudson (Quantum Leap), Yetide Badaki (American Gods), Phil LaMarr (Futurama), Raymond Lee (Quantum Leap), and Caitlin Bassett (Quantum Leap). The project is fundraising through a Kickstarter campaign that has already met over half its goal. “Kickstarter is always a gamble,” said Bernardin. “But I believe there’s an audience out there that might embrace a collection of cinematic short stories that aim to thrill and scare and provoke while also celebrating voices who don’t often get to be at the center of narratives like this.”

