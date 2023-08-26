The Big Picture The new Major Toht figure from Mezco Toyz captures the iconic and terrifying moments of the character in Raiders of the Lost Ark.

Toht's presence in the film is a defining part of its legacy, with unforgettable scenes like the face melting grand exit.

Fans can pre-order the figure, set to be released between June and August 2024, and can currently stream Raiders of the Lost Ark on Paramount+ and Disney+.

Raiders of the Lost Ark is considered by many to be one of the best action adventure films of all time. It’s a Steven Spielberg classic that not only introduced audiences to Harrison Ford’s Indiana Jones, it ushered in one of the greatest genre decades in history. The 80s was also full of memorable villains and henchmen, but Raiders arguably has the scariest of them all in Major Toht. Now, the evil Nazi informant is getting a new figure from Mezco Toyz.

"The One: 12 Collective" figure sees the Gestapo agent as portrayed in the film by Ronald Lacey in his iconic black trench coat, striped suit, fedora, and round framed glasses. The figure comes with four head sculpts that recreate the iconic face melting death scene, nine interchangeable hands, a pistol, the Staff of Ra’s headpiece, and four pairs of glasses. Toht also comes with the Ark of the Covenant with light-up capabilities and one of the unholy ghosts contained within the fabled relic. The ghost comes with a display post and base along with a One:12 Collective display post and base for the figure itself.

Toht’s Legacy in the 'Indiana Jones' Franchise

There’s little more iconic in film than Indiana Jones' chase against the Nazi for the Ark. At the heart of that is the fear inducing Toht. While not the main villain, he gets all the best sinister moments. Whether it’s the bar shootout that led to Ra's headpiece getting burnt onto the henchman’s hand or the previously mentioned face melting grand exit, Toht is forever engraved in movie history. Long before Temple of Doom was literally ripping hearts out, the villain helped traumatized 80s kids around the world.

Image via Lucasfilm

Toht may not be a physical threat for Indy, but his weighty screen presence is a horror story all its own. In between all the memorable action, character moments, and blissful musical cues, the underrated piece of Raiders’ masterful puzzle is their side characters. That conversation begins and ends with Toht’s melted skull. Now you can recreate that terrifying moment in figure from.

When Does Toht’s Raiders Figure Release?

Toht’s One:12 Collective figure plans to ship between June and August 2024. You can pre-order it on Mezco’s website for $112. This is the second figure in Mezco’s Raiders line as Toht now joins their previously announced Indiana Jones. While Indiana Jones fans wait for Toht’s arrival next year, you can currently stream Raiders of the Lost Ark on both Paramount+ and Disney+. Check out the new figure below: