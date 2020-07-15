The ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’ Staff of Ra Headpiece Can Be Yours for Just $100,000+

If you’re a movie fan with a lot of money, you might want to talk to your accountant. On August 26th and 27th, Prop Store – one of the world’s leading film and TV memorabilia companies – will be auctioning off over eight-hundred and fifty rare items during their live auction in Los Angeles and some of the things for sale are incredible. Not only can you purchase Alfred Hitchcock’s Vista Vision motion picture camera from Vertigo, you can own the actual 11-foot Nostromo model miniature from Ridley Scott’s Alien! And that’s just the tip of the iceberg, as they’re also selling the Staff of Ra headpiece from Raiders of the Lost Ark, Rick Dalton’s (Leonardo DiCaprio) yellow Cadillac Coupe De Ville from Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, Obi-Wan Kenobi’s (Ewan McGregor) Lightsaber hilt from Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, and more.

As you might imagine, Prop Store is expecting to sell the items for a lot of money, so most of us will only be able to window shop. However, they’ve provided us with some great pictures and in-depth descriptions so check it all out below.

If you’d like to see the items in person, auction lots can be viewed by appointment at Prop Store’s office facility in Valencia, California. Email AuctionLA@PropStore.com to make a viewing appointment. You can also register for the auction at propstore.com/liveauction.

Alfred Hitchcock’s Vista Vision Motion Picture Camera Serial No. MVV-6 from Vetigo (1958) est: $50,000 – 70,000

This Vista Vision motion picture camera, Serial No. MVV-6, was the primary first unit camera from the production of Hitchcock’s thriller classic Vertigo, and was used on several other Hollywood classics, including throughout filming on Cecil B. DeMille’s The Ten Commandments. Sold to Paramount Pictures in December 1954, the camera is directly linked to the production via documents housed in the Margaret Herrick Library’s Hitchcock Collection. While several Vista Vision cameras were employed on Vertigo primarily as second unit cameras, this exact camera, known as MVV-6, was the one most frequently used under Hitchcock’s direction during filming. This lot comprises the camera body itself with body lift handles, magazine cavity caps, and an aluminum case, as well as a camera mat box with two rods and a wooden case labeled “MVV20”, a crystal-controlled 30V motor with a pigtail cable and a power cable case. Also included are a top mount viewfinder, a Follow Focus Motor with a set of partial viewfinder mats from Vista Vision camera MVV3 and an aluminum finder AKS case for MVVHS2, a vintage 2000” magazine pair aluminum case, a new 2000” magazine pair wooden case, a 1000” “air” magazine pair, a Vista Vision geared head with its own unfitted case, a Blimp MVV-21 sunshade and lens port window cap, an 85mm Summarex f1.5 lens affixed to a Vista Vision Master Mount, a reinforced steel Todd-AO stomp-up tripod, and 22 printed copies of camera reports from its use on various films. Due to its age and employment, the lot exhibits various signs of use throughout, including bent hand wheels on the geared head and scuffing to several of the components, but it remains in good overall condition. This item ships from the East Coast of the U.S., and arrangements should be made with Prop Store directly. Dimensions (largest): 48″ x 48″ x 38″ (122 cm x 122 cm x 96.5 cm); (smallest): 15″ x 12″ x 10″ (38.25 cm x 31 cm x 25.5 cm)

Raven Bar & Well of Souls Staff of Ra Headpiece from Raiders of the Lost Arck(1981) est: $100,000 – 200,000

A Raven bar and Well of Souls Staff of Ra headpiece from Steven Spielberg’s Raiders of the Lost Ark. A key plot point in the film, Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) used the headpiece in the Map Room at Tanis to reveal the location of the Well of Souls, the resting place of the Ark of the Covenant. Two versions of the headpiece appear in the film. The first version was seen in the Raven Bar sequence and inside the Well of the Souls. It features simple detailing on the headpiece’s feathered bird, and smaller characters around the border of the headpiece. This was the first version made by the in-house production team. The second version was constructed by an outside jeweler specifically for insert shots and features a more-detailed bird sculpture and larger characters around the edge, so that they were more obviously text characters on screen. The simpler ‘Raven bar’ style headpieces were used for the majority of live-action filming This ‘Raven bar’ style headpiece was acquired directly from a close family friend of the film’s Construction Manager Bill Welch. The circular headpiece is fabricated from resin, and features a plastic, amber colored crystal “eye” adorns one side. The lot features a metallic goldtone finish, and a chain-like detailing around the perimeter. A slot is situated at the bottom where the piece was attached to the top of the wooden staff. The amber crystal is missing from one side and the headpiece displays a worn finish, with its color altered from age in some areas. Bill Welch’s family has written a letter of authenticity detailing the history of the piece, which is included. Also included is a letter from the family friend of Bill Welch who was gifted the piece by Welch in 1990, which states in part “During this visit Bill [Welch] gifted my family the headpiece for the Staff of Ra, telling us it was the one used on the staff in the film.” This is believed to be the only ‘Raven bar’ style headpiece ever offered at auction. Dimensions: 3 1/4″ x 3 1/4″ x 1/4″ (8.5 cm x 8.5 cm x 1 cm)

Rick Dalton’s (Leonardo DiCaprio) Yellow Cadillac Coupe De Ville from Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood (2019) est: $45,000 – 55,000

Rick Dalton’s (Leonardo DiCaprio) yellow Cadillac Coupe De Ville from Quentin Tarantino’s Academy Award-winning comedy Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood. Fading Hollywood star Dalton’s loyal stuntman and gopher, Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt), drove his boss through the streets of Los Angeles in Dalton’s personal yellow Cadillac. Co-star Michael Madsen drove the same type of vehicle in Tarantino’s Reservoir Dogs as Mr. Blonde. This car, a 1966 Cadillac Coupe De Ville seen throughout the film, comes from the production with the VIN number J6216694, and a newly installed LS 6.0 crate engine with GM Turbo 400 transmission. In addition to its distinctive “Cape Ivory” yellow color and sharp tailfins, this vehicle’s amenities include new brakes, fuel lines, upholstery, and other components outfitted for the ease of the actors. The Cadillac exhibits minor signs of use from production and storage, but it remains in excellent and operable overall condition. As this is a functioning vehicle, legal transfer of title will need to take place before delivery can be arranged. Transportation and shipping quotes, including fluid drainage for international shipping, should be arranged with Prop Store prior to bidding.

11-Foot Nostromo Principal Filming Model Miniature from Alien (1979) est: $300,000 – 500,000

The 11-foot Nostromo principal filming model miniature from Ridley Scott’s sci-fi horror film Alien. The crew of the Weyland-Yutani Corporation’s USCSS Nostromo were awakened from hypersleep by a distress signal from a desolate moon, and soon found themselves hunted by the deadly xenomorph. The Nostromo, a tug-ship that pulled the massive flat refinery model, is the primary spacecraft featured in the film and is the setting for the majority of its events. The tug-ship was called the Leviathan in early script drafts and takes its final name, Nostromo, from a 1904 Joseph Conrad novel that was significant to Alien writer Dan O’Bannon. The look of the ship was explored for months by concept artists Chris Foss and Ron Cobb; Foss especially produced a large volume of concepts for the exterior while Cobb focused on interiors. Cobb was focused on function as well as form, and therefore had done some exterior designs as he thought through the logic of his interiors. The producers and director had trouble agreeing on a final design and eventually a large number of the concepts were passed to Academy Award-winning effects supervisor Brian Johnson. Johnson assembled a veteran effects team for Alien and a number of his crew were involved with the Nostromo final design and construction, including Ron Hone, Bill Pearson, Simon Deering, Martin Bower, and a number of others. Working primarily from one of Cobb’s exterior designs, Hone and Pearson built a final prototype of the Nostromo as a small 3-D model, which Johnson had Ridley Scott approve, enabling the team to proceed with construction on the final filming models. Three scale models of the Nostromo tug-ship were made at Bray Studios: this, the principal 11-foot hero used for the majority of the shots in the film, a four-foot medium model with illuminating engines for rear shots, and a 12-inch model for shots incorporating the large, flat ore refinery platform that the Nostromo was towing. The largest model was the primary construction effort, and was first built with a yellow finish in line with Cobb’s industrial designs. When Ridley Scott finished live-action photography on the film he personally took over filming the effects sequences (underway at Shepperton Studios) and had the models repainted dark gray and weathered extensively to imply decades of deep-space travel. The Nostromo model is constructed primarily of wood paneling and hand-carved wood forms assembled around a robust steel frame and clad with plastic surface panels and detailing from various pieces from off-the-shelf model kits, a process the model makers referred to as “widgeting.” It follows an overall deep-space aesthetic seen in both 2001: A Space Odyssey and Star Wars before it. The symmetrical design features various intake vents, engines, antennae, lights and landing gear. The model was designed to be shot from all sides and thus could be removed from its primary rolling frame and hung from above, or mounted through steel ports on either side (hidden under plastic cover panels) in order to raise or lower it via forklift. It was outfitted with a lighting system, featuring many tiny lightbulbs fitted in small holes throughout the body, and a CO2 system that would spray “gas” from the hull for certain shots. The lighting system was sometimes augmented with a separate additional rig that could be attached for shots that required it such as ones of the Nostromo landing on the planet, where Scott wanted to see even more extensive lighting. After filming, the model travelled to Los Angeles to be part of the film’s premiere promotions. It was subsequently stored outside under tarps for a number of years and its condition worsened from the elements. An extensive restoration of the model took was performed by effects house Grant McCune Design (modelmaker Grant McCune was best known for his work on Star Wars) around 2009, led by industry veterans Monty Shook and Jack Edjourian. The team worked from an extensive body of production photo reference to ensure the restoration was faithful to the original build. The intricate work involved straightening and stabilizing structural elements that had become dislodged or warped and recreating missing surface elements, including panels and model kit detail pieces. Dislocated pieces were fitted again, and a number of missing elements were recreated – notably two of the three landing gear, the underside component containing the three large lights at the front, two of the three engine interior detail clusters and various engine flaps, one of the intake vents, the side-panel structure mount cover plates, the front radar dish, and the antennae seen on the ship’s body. The recreated pieces were made by molding existing examples (such as the landing gear and engine details) wherever possible, for the most faithful recreations possible. The lighting system and CO2 system are largely removed from the model and are not functional, though it would be possible to retrofit a new lighting system if desired. The Nostromo is frequently cited as one of the classic examples of a spaceship in modern cinema, alongside craft like the Millennium Falcon and the Discovery from 2001: A Space Odyssey. The historic model comes mounted on its original black steel frame for display, and remains in good, restored condition with wear and aging visible on many components. Further details of the restoration work are covered in a series of videos on Prop Store’s YouTube channel and additional restoration information can be provided on request. Dimensions: 136″ x 73 1/2″ x 73″ (345.5 cm x 187 cm x 185.5 cm)

Obi-Wan Kenobi’s (Ewan McGregor) Dueling Lightsaber Hilt from Star Wars: Attack of the Clones (2002) est: $25,000 – 35,000

Obi-Wan Kenobi’s (Ewan McGregor) dueling lightsaber hilt from George Lucas’ Star Wars: Attack of the Clones. Jedi Master Obi-Wan wielded his signature blue lightsaber throughout the film, including during his fight with Jango Fett (Temuera Morrison) on Kamino. This lightsaber hilt features a ridged resin and metal handgrip with a rounded pommel cap inset with a threaded rod and painted silvertone, goldtone, black, and red to simulate a metallic finish. The threaded rod allowed for installation of aluminum blades that were used for dueling sequences and replaced frequently as they were damaged on set. The hilt is in excellent overall condition with minor cracks in the resin and small scuffs throughout from handling. Dimensions: 2” x 2” x 17 1/2” (5 cm x 5 cm x 44.5 cm)

V’s Stunt Costume from V for Vendetta (2005) est: $30,000 – 50,000

A stunt V costume from James McTeigue’s dystopian drama the comic book thriller V For Vendetta. V (Hugo Weaving) wore his signature costume throughout the film while working to bring down Britain’s oppressive government, including during his fatal final confrontation with Creedy (Tim Pigott-Smith). This costume consists of a wide-brimmed black felt hat marked stunt, an air-brushed white, black, and pink fiberglass Guy Fawkes mask with mesh eye holes and a fabric strap, a black synthetic wig, a black woolen mesh zip-front tunic with a Studio Babelsberg tag marked “David”, a black woolen cape marked “FC VI”, a pair of black leather gloves, a black leather belt with a silvertone metal buckle, black fabric blend pants marked “James Purefoy SFX ‘V'”, and a pair of black leather boots marked “V Double Victoria Station Boots”. Six black and silvertone rubber stunt knives are permanently attached to the belt. The fiberglass V mask is distinctly different to the vacuformed V masks worn by extras in the crowd scenes at the end of the film. The costume includes a certificate of authenticity from Warner Bros. This ensemble is in excellent overall condition with minimal wear from production, including lightly scuffed fiberglass.

Cliff Booth’s (Brad Pitt) Blue Karmann Ghia from Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood (2019) est: $20,000 – 30,000

Cliff Booth’s (Brad Pitt) blue Karmann Ghia from Quentin Tarantino’s Academy Award-winning comedy Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood. Booth, loyal stuntman and gopher for fading Hollywood star Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio), drove his signature baby blue convertible through the streets of Los Angeles with his sunglasses on and the top down throughout the film. This car, a C1968 Volkswagen Karmann Ghia seen as Booth hurtled down Cielo Drive, with VIN number 148836325, features a 2.5L Subaru engine from Jaz Products installed for the actors’ ease with Field Auto Group manual valve body, reverse pattern transmission. In addition to its distinctive retractable sun roof, the vehicle’s many amenities include charcoal-color leather and cotton fiber-backed padded seats, teardrop-shaped brake lights, polished chrome details, and an installed fuel cell. The choice of car is an homage to the one driven by Beatrix Kiddo (Uma Thurman) in Tarantino’s Kill Bill Vol. 2, with the custom paint color (this blue a factor color beginning in 1971, but was not actually available in 1968) personally requested by the director, who drove a Karmann Ghia when he was younger. This is one of two Karmann Ghias used for the production and was specifically used for more aggressive driving sequences. It exhibits some signs of use from production, including scuffs and some rusting to the front and back bumpers, the body, and the driver’s side door, while the interior and exterior paint have been restored for display. It remains in good and operable overall condition. As this is a functioning vehicle, legal transfer of title will need to take place before delivery can be arranged. Transportation and shipping quotes, including fluid drainage for international shipping, should be arranged with Prop Store prior to bidding.

Elizabeth Swan’s (Keira Knightley) Dress from Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003) est: $4,000 – 6,000

Elizabeth Swann’s (Kiera Knightley) dress from Gore Verbinski’s action-adventure film Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of The Black Pearl. Elizabeth wore her dress when she attended Captain Jack Sparrow’s hanging and subsequent rescue. The lot consists of a dress and a petticoat. The peach-color dress features a floral vine pattern throughout with lace-trimmed sleeves and neckline. The petticoat is made of goldtone silk and features a decorative stitched hem. Both include a handwritten tag sewn into the piece, with the dress reading “Keira Knightley” and the petticoat tag reading “Kiera [sic] Knightley.” Accompanying the costume is a wardrobe tag from production, with one side reading “Elizabeth Hero” and the other listing the change number and full costume components. The lot remains in excellent overall condition.

McFly Family Dehydrated Pizza Hut Wrapper

A McFly family’s dehydrated Pizza Hut wrapper from Robert Zemeckis’ sci-fi adventure sequel Back to the Future Part II. Lorraine McFly (Lea Thompson) brought a bag of rehydratable pizzas to family dinner at her son Marty’s (Michael J. Fox) house. This opened silvertone, red, and black foil wrapper is printed with the Pizza Hut logo and instructions for how to prepare the pizza. It is in excellent overall condition with minor wear and creases from production. Dimensions: 5 1/2″ x 5 1/4″ (14 cm x 13.5 cm)

Ron Burgundy’s (Will Ferrell) Blue Suit from Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy) est: $3,000 – 5,000

Ron Burgundy’s (Will Ferrell) blue suit from Adam McKay’s news satire Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy. Burgundy wore his signature blue two-piece suit throughout the film, including during the quickly escalating alley fight between the Channel 4 news team and their rivals. This ensemble consists of a wide-collared High Society jacket with a periwinkle polyester exterior and a paisley silk lining; a matching pair of trousers; an eggshell button-up white shirt with pearlescent buttons; and a wide blue-and-white polyester tie with copper and gold diagonal stripes. All pieces are in excellent overall condition with minor signs of wear, including a few loose threads at some of the hems.

Pete “Maverick” Mitchell’s (Tom Cruise) Fighter Pilot Helmet from Top Gun (1986) est: $50,000 – 70,000

Pete “Maverick” Mitchell’s (Tom Cruise) fighter pilot helmet from Tony Scott’s action drama Top Gun. Renegade pilot Maverick wore his helmet while attending Top Gun and participating in several combat missions with his RIO, Nick “Goose” Bradshaw (Anthony Edwards). This real-world flight helmet was decorated specifically for the character and is affixed with Maverick’s signature silvertone, red, and yellow striped eagle insignia stickers. It features “Maverick” stickered in white on the front and reverse, a tinted plastic adjustable visor, black leatherette padding, a Velcro chin strap, and two metal tags labeled “Flight Suits, LTD. El Cajon, California.” A green rubber oxygen mask and tube is included to complete the display, but is not original to the film. The helmet is labeled “Maverick – #1” underneath the interior padding in a manner consistent with all documented original Top Gun helmets. It includes a signed letter of authenticity from Jim Tyson, the costume supervisor on the film, detailing the creation of the film’s helmets, their various whereabouts after production, and confirming that this helmet was one of only three made specifically to fit Tom Cruise himself. The helmet exhibits various signs of wear, including scratching to the paint and stickers, as well as some cracking padding and resin, but remains in good overall condition. Dimensions: 10″ x 10″ x 11” (25.5 cm x 25.5 cm x 28 cm)

Barf’s (John Candy) Costume from Spaceballs (1987) est: $5,000 – 7,000