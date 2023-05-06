The summer movie season has arrived, which means Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is just around the corner. As fans eagerly await the arrival of the newest film from the beloved franchise, they can soon revisit Indiana Jones' first cinematic outing on the big screen as Fathom Events is set to re-release Raiders of the Lost Ark this summer. Tickets for the screening are on sale now, with the film set to hit the big screen for a two-day-only event on June 4 and June 7.

The re-release of the film comes just in time for the franchise's triumphant return with the release of Indiana Jones and the Dialof Destiny, which will star Harrison Ford once again, ready for one final adventure as the titular character. With Fathom Events giving audiences the opportunity to see the first film on the big screen again a couple of weeks before the arrival of Dial of Destiny, there appears to be no better time than now to be an Indy fan.

Initially debuting in theaters in the summer of 1981, Raiders of the Lost Ark remains a classic among fans for its thrilling action sequences and beloved characters bolstered by the cast's terrific performances, leading to a fully-fledged franchise. While many have only seen the movie from the comfort of their own home over the years, nothing will beat witnessing the spectacle of the film's iconic action sequences on the big screen, where it was meant to be seen. With the film only screening for only two days, fans won't want to miss out on the opportunity to return to the franchise's original roots on the biggest screen they can find.

Indiana Jones is Ready for One Last Adventure

Following Disney's acquisition of Lucasfilm, it came as no surprise to many that plans would be underway for the production of a new Indiana Jones installment. Despite early announcements, the film remained in development limbo for several years until director James Mangold boarded the project. Now with the film set to debut in theaters this summer, it won't be long before audiences get to experience one last ride with Ford as the titular character. Whether the wait will be worth it remains to be seen, especially given the fan reception of Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. However, so far, the marketing has shown promising signs, with the franchise appearing to return to its original roots, especially with previous reports confirming the film will feature Ford digitally de-aged as the character in its opening scene. Only time will tell if the film can live up to the hype, but with the movie whipping into theaters on June 30, fans can soon step into this summer's biggest adventure.

Raiders of the Lost Ark returns to theaters for two days only on June 4 and June 7. Tickets are available here. Check out the official preview for the upcoming event below.