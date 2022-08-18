Collider is excited to premiere the trailer for Railway Children, a period drama which centers around a group of kids having to deal with some consequences of World War II. The story is a sequel to 1970’s movie The Railway Children – one of the most beloved British films of all time. The movie stars Jenny Agutter (Call the Midwife) reprising her role as Bobbie Waterbury, and it is set to premiere in the U.S. in late September.

In the original movie, set in the early 20th century, Bobbie was one of the kids who were moved into Yorkshire, more specifically to a house near Oakworth Railway Station, during a difficult time. Now, the sequel will see a fully grown Bobbie witnessing other kids being evacuated from British cities as the urban areas become more and more dangerous due to recurrent bombings.

The trailer reveals that, as the kids start to settle to a new life in the countryside, their lives are once again shaken up when an innocent hide and seek game leads them to discovering a runaway soldier. Despite all the risks and the terrible war scenario, however, the Railway Children trailer suggests that, much like the original film, it will find its strength in the bond formed between the victims of dire situations, and how children and adults can become each other’s light in the darkest times.

Image via Blue Fox Entertainment

Railway Children is directed by multiple BAFTA winner Morgan Matthews, who previously helmed A Brilliant Young Mind and a huge slate of documentaries, including the Harry Potter film series special When Harry Left Hogwarts. The screenplay for Railway Children is written by Danny Brocklehurst (Brassic, Accused), based on a treatment by producer Jemma Rodgers (Vicious).

Aside from Agutter, the cast also features John Bradley (Game of Thrones), Beau Gadsden (Rogue One), KJ Aikens (Modern Love), Austin Haynes (The Duke), Jessica Baglow (Gentleman Jack), Hugh Quarshie (Red Sparrow), Neil Hurst (All Creatures Great and Small), Tom Courtenay (45 Years), and Sheridan Smith (The Teacher).

Railway Children premieres in theaters on September 23. Check out the exclusive trailer below:

Check out the official synopsis here: