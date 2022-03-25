The new series is slated to be eight episodes.

Today, it has been announced that production has begun in Bristol, UK on a new series from HBO and BBC One. The eight-episode series, Rain Dogs, will star BAFTA Winner Daisy May Cooper as a writer and single mother looking to make a better life for her daughter.

Rain Dogs is described as a dark comedy with “an anarchic attitude”. It will follow the story of Costello Jones (Cooper) who has “a rock and roll swagger” and loves the lower class lifestyle she came from but wants to keep her daughter away from it. Cooper earned her BAFTA Awards for both starring in and writing the hit BBC Comedy This Country, about a pair of cousins living in rural Britain. Cooper has also previously had a supporting role in the HBO comedy Avenue 5 and starred in the recent BBC Comedy The Witchfinder.

Cooper is being joined in the series by Jack Farthing, Ronkẹ Adékoluẹjo, and acting newcomer Fleur Tashjian. Farthing will be playing Selby, Costello's soul mate with whom she has a relationship that is equal parts loving and antagonistic. Adékoluẹjo is playing Gloria, the aimless and frenzied godmother to Costello’s daughter. Tashjian is making her acting debut as Iris, Costello’s daughter, who is a hustler in the making that loves her mom above all else.

Rain Dogs comes from new writer Cash Carraway in her television writing debut. The series is a product of collaboration between HBO, BBC One, and Sid Gentle Films Ltd, the production company behind such series as Killing Eve and Ragdoll. Carraway serves as an executive producer on the series alongside Sally Woodward Gentle and Lee Morris for Sid Gentle Films Ltd, Jo McClellan for BBC One.

In the announcement of the series beginning production Amy Gravitt, the executive vice president of HBO programming, gave a quote saying:

“Along with the BBC and Sid Gentle Films, we are thrilled to be collaborating with Cash Carraway, Daisy May Cooper and everyone involved in this series about intense friendship, intense circumstances, and the intense love of a mother for her daughter.”

Kelly Miller, the senior vice president of scripted strategy at BBC Studios, echoed the above with:

“Daisy May Cooper is a unique talent and coupled with Cash Carraway’s equally unique voice they become a duo that need to be heard by as wide an audience as possible. It’s been a pleasure to handle this deal and have her brand new project launch in the U.S. along with the creative powerhouse that is Sid Gentle Films.”

Read the official logline for Rain Dogs below:

From the brilliant new voice of Cash Carraway, RAIN DOGS is a wild and punky tale of a mother’s love for her daughter, of deep-rooted and passionate friendships, and of brilliance thwarted by poverty and prejudice. Told with a dark lick of humor and an anarchic attitude, the series stars Daisy May Cooper, Jack Farthing, Ronkẹ Adékoluẹjo and Fleur Tashjian in her debut role, as our four glorious Rain Dogs; a makeshift swaggerous family fed on defiance and chaos, and a deep but complicated love.

