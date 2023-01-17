Michael B. Jordan is returning to the world of Tom Clancy, and director Chad Stahelski is coming with him. Stahelski will direct Jordan in Paramount's Rainbow Six, a sequel to 2021's Without Remorse. News of the film which will be based on Clancy's 1998 book Rainbow Six, comes from The Hollywood Reporter. Jordan will reprise his role as John Clark, an ex-Navy SEAL turned CIA operative who now leads the titular multi-national counterterrorism strike force Rainbow.

Jordan debuted as Clark in the Stefano Sollima-helmed Without Remorse, which detailed the character's origins and ended with a sequel hook — the creation of Rainbow. Due to the ongoing pandemic, Without Remorse was released direct-to-streaming via Amazon Prime; however, Paramount intends to release Rainbow Six theatrically. Rainbow Six is one of the late thriller novelist's best-known works, thanks to a popular series of Ubisoft tactical first-person shooter video games that launched in 1998 and continue to this day.

A stuntman and stunt coordinator, Stahelski made his directorial debut with the 2014 sleeper hit John Wick, co-directing with David Leitch. Stahelski directed the two subsequent entries in the John Wick series; a fourth, John Wick: Chapter 4, is slated for release this spring. He has a number of projects in the works, including a long-gestating remake of Highlander with Henry Cavill, and an adaptation of the Black Samurai novels for Netflix.

Image via Lionsgate Films

RELATED: 'John Wick 4' Director Chad Stahelski Reveals How 'Speed Racer' Shaped Him as a Filmmaker

Jordan began his career as a child actor, making a memorable appearance as doomed

drug dealer Wallace on the first season of The Wire; he transitioned seamlessly to adult roles, starring on the TV series Friday Night Lights and Parenthood, and gained recognition for his roles in the films Fruitvale Station and Chronicle. Roles as aspiring boxer Adonis Creed in the Rocky sequel Creed and as the usurper Erik Killmonger in Black Panther rocketed him to fame, and he became one of Hollywood's most in-demand actors. He can next be seen in Creed III, which will also be his feature directorial debut, and made a surprise cameo appearance in last year's superhero hit Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Jordan and producing partner Elizabeth Raposo will produce Rainbow Six for their Outlier Society company, as will Akiva Goldsman and Greg Lessans via Weed Road Pictures, and Josh Appelbaum and Andre Nemec through The Saw Mill. Stahelski will executive produce with Jason Spitz and Alex Young.

Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.