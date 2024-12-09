It's been a while since the film adaptation of Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six received any updates. Starring Michael B. Jordan, the Without Remorse sequel has yet to announce a release date. Now, we know what's taking this film so long as its director, Chad Stahelski shared an update on the film's production that could explain everything.

In an interview with The Direct, the John Wick director shared what's taking this Without Remorse sequel so long. He stated that it's simply due to wanting to get the film right and that there has been a lot of development behind the scenes. He also noted how the Rainbow Six is a huge IP and noted the struggles of adapting video games to Hollywood projects. Nevertheless, he said he enjoys working with Jordan, and he wants to ensure that what he creates ends up right.

"Michael B. Jordan is one of my favorite cast members that I've had to develop or work with. He's a fantastic guy, tons of energy. I think he's got so much potential, not just in the action genre... Rainbow Six. It's a big property. It comes from a big IP. So it's, you know, the development to do it right. You've seen how both video games and in Hollywood are sometimes tricky. It's always about doing it right and finding the right I, so it gives room for the fans to love what you're doing. But also you have to give margin to expand out and go. We're taking our time. A lot of good ideas of being flushed around. It's been a lot of good development work. We just want to get it right."

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six is a tactical video game franchise that was first released in August 1998 and is based on the novel of the same name. It has received a high Metacritic score of 85/100, and since then, it has released multiple instalments throughout the years, with the most recent being Rainbow Six Extraction in 2022. One of the most notable titles in the franchise is Rainbow Six Seige, which was released in 2015. The game ended up in the eSports scene via The Six Invitational. 2025's event is set to take place in Boston and has a prize pool of $3 million.

What Do We Know About The 'Rainbow Six' Movie?

Rainbow Six is sequel to 2021's Without Remorse. It was released in 2021 on Prime Video and it, unfortunately, wasn't received well by fans and critics alike, generating a mediocre critics' score of 45 percent and an average audience score of 41 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

While an official plot for the film has yet to be released, both the games and the book took place in 1999 as a counter-terrorist organization called Rainbow was formed as a response to the rise of terrorism after the end of the Cold War. At the moment, it's unclear how much of the film will be based on the book and the games.

The film was greenlit in 2023 and will feature the return of Jordan, reprising his role as John Kelly. Unfortunately, he's the only name attached to the project as other cast members have yet to be announced.

Rainbow Six has yet to announce a release date. So until then, you can stream Without Remorse on Prime Video.