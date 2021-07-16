The next online adventure that was set in the Rainbow Six universe has been delayed, as Ubisoft has announced that Rainbow Six Extraction will not release this year. Rainbow Six Extraction is a three-player online co-op adventure and will feature familiar faces from Rainbow Six: Siege. The game was previously slated for this fall, but it seems the game isn't quite ready yet.

This isn't the first time this game has been delayed. The game was first announced back in June 2019 at Ubisoft's E3 Showcase and was scheduled to launch in February 2020. The game was then moved to the next fiscal year with no definite release date. Ubisoft cited COVID-19 as a reason for the initial delay. Many games were delayed because of it, including multiple Ubisoft titles such as Far Cry 6 and Rollers Champions. It was tough to create a game in a pandemic.

The game now no longer has a set release date, but it will launch in January 2022. Ubisoft also said that they'll fully utilize the additional time to deliver the best Rainbow Six experience. Ubisoft, in the blog post, stated:

We are embracing the opportunity to take additional time to bring this vision to life in the way it deserves in January 2022. We are confident this will ensure Rainbow Six Extraction is the immersive, cooperative, and thrilling experience we set out to create, and the one you aspire to play.

Rainbow Six Extraction has had a rocky start, even before the launch. The gameplay reveal has so far received a lukewarm reception from the fans, and despite being inspired by the well-received Rainbow Six: Siege's limited-time event, Outbreak, the game hasn't quite made an impression. The game was previously called Rainbow Six Quarantine and was announced before the world entered into an actual quarantine. Because of this, Ubisoft had to change the title as nobody would want to remember the recent world events.

Although the game has been delayed for just about four months, we hope it gives Ubisoft enough time to deliver a good zombie shooter experience. We'll have to wait for a few more months to see what new things this delay will bring to the table. Rainbow Six Extraction will arrive in January 2022 and will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia.

