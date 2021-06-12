E3's kick-off day was a big one for fans of Tom Clancy's brand of military-themed video games. The first reveal trailer for Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Extraction not only revealed the game's release date, which might be arriving sooner than you think, but also teased some of the gameplay against an unknown and unexpected enemy. Ubisoft also doubled down on that gameplay with a second video that dove a little deeper into just how the new title is going to work. You can check all of that out below.

Pre-orders are available now and you'll be able to play when Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction arrives on September 16th. Here's the official synopsis:

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction is a 1 to 3-player cooperative tactical first-person shooter. Assemble your elite team of Rainbow Six operators to launch incursions into the unpredictable containment zones and discover the mysteries behind the lethal alien threat called the Archæns. Knowledge, cooperation, and a tactical approach are your best weapons. Band together and put everything on the line as you take on an unknown enemy.

Features:

LEAD ELITE RAINBOW SIX OPERATORS IN CO-OP OR SOLO PLAY - Squad up and create a team of up to three Operators or go solo. Pick from 18 of the Rainbow Six Operators that are best adapted to survive incursions. Complete missions to level up your Operator, boost their stats, and gain access to new loadout options and powerful combat perks.

RISK IT ALL IN UNPREDICTABLE CONTAINMENT ZONES - Set in four regions across the US, containment zones are dominated by the parasite, creating an unstable ecosystem within their walls. Incursions into these hot zones will challenge your team every time. With a selection of 12 uniquely designed maps featuring procedurally generated challenges, enemies, infestation, and increasing difficulty, the dangers are unpredictable, but the rewards are richer the deeper you go.

FIGHT A LETHAL ANDEVOLVING ALIEN THREAT - The Chimera parasite and its evolving Archæns are highly lethal sentient organisms that are consuming and reshaping the landscape. The Rainbow Exogenous Analysis & Containment Team (REACT) hopes to learn from this unique but deadly phenomenon, and you will count on teammates and your instincts to face 10 parasitic archetypes such as: the vicious Spiker, the elusive Tormentor, and the summoning Apex. Survive the Sprawl, a flow of self-aware parasitic tissue that spreads over the containment zone and alters the ecosystem.

Check out the cinematic reveal trailer for Rainbow Six: Extraction below, followed by the gameplay reveal:

Pre-order Now: R6Extraction.com/buy As the threat grows, our Operators rise to meet it. In Extraction, Rainbow Six has been united under REACT. Their mission: learn about the enemy, stop its spread at all costs… and leave no one behind. Hibana has gone Missing in Action. See Operators Ela, Lion, and Nomad, under commands from Eliza "Ash" Cohen, mount a daring rescue mission, as they use intel, teamwork, and improvisation to save one of their own from a dangerous new enemy. Who's Got YouR6?

Take on the lethal and evolving Archaen threat in Rainbow Six Extraction. New gear, new abilities, new strategy. Team up with friends in 3 player co-op, and work together to learn and overcome Rainbow Six’s most dangerous enemy to date. And if one of you goes down in the containment zone, it’s up to you and your teammates to mount a rescue and make sure everyone gets out alive. Who’s Got YouR6?

