The developers at Ubisoft have released a huge AMA for Rainbow Six Siege that was held in order to address questions and concerns, covering topics such as people using a mouse and keyboard for consoles, cheaters, playlists, and more.

For the mouse and keyboard users, Ubisoft stated that it "currently is still very much a R&D subject." They did state that they are working on making the use of a mouse and keyboard not an unfair advantage, and that they have tests planned in the coming months to help balance the inputs. As far as cheaters go, they said that while they cannot share a large portion of their plans for security reasons, they stated that "we have ongoing initiatives already live and in developmment that we can't explicitly share." Some things that they did mention were adding some access restriction to Ranked for players who were inactive for a while or new accounts that have not played enough matches in PVP, how they go about reviewing reports of cheaters in-game, and their stance on using manual bans.

Ubisoft also mentioned that one of the big changes they want to make in Rainbow Six Siege's ranked system is to split the MMR from your ranking. While the MMR will be hidden, your ranking will be a value that will slowly progress towards your MMR. "It will ensure better matchmaking from the start of the season without the stress of good/bad placement matches. It will also reward dedication on top of pure skill." They also addressed that they are looking into solutions for the solo ranked queue experience, the 700 MMR gap, the growing number of smurf accounts, and more to improve the overall experience of ranked matches.

In-game content was also discussed in detail. Ubisoft have started bringing back skins from previous events or seasons, and are looking to improve the alpha pack system for Year 7 "by removing some of the less valuable content like uncommon cosmetics, and to add more epic and legendaries that should make it more exciting for players." They also addressed concerns of lack of content, and the length of time for new things to be added. Although they state that they were able to ship out "more than we were able to do in the past," they acknowledge that this has been a common frustration and believe that "there is at least a perception issue we need to discuss." As for the time frame for things being added, they explain that building and coding with the R6 cup in their old online system is counterproductive, so they decided to delay until their tech change is finished, though this will take a while to fully complete. Other issues addressed on this topic were customizable elites, potential new weapons, the reason for changing the scoreboard and weapon loadout screens, and more.

Many more issues and concerns were addressed in the AMA, such as operators, maps, and servers. Rainbow Six Siege is currently out on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Google Stadia, and PC.

