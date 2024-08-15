The Big Picture Madison Iseman joins John Grisham's The Rainmaker as a series regular, stepping into the role of Rudy's girlfriend, Sarah Plankmore.

Michael Seitzman's long-gestating legal drama series is finally coming to fruition after six years of development.

John Slattery is set to play the legendary courtroom lion, Leo Drummond, in the USA Network adaptation.

An exciting John Grisham adaptation is filling up its call sheet as Madison Iseman of Prime Video's original horror thriller series, I Know What You Did Last Summer, has been cast in a series regular role for The Rainmaker, per Deadline. The legal drama series was recently set in development at USA Network and is based on the beloved Grisham novel of the same name. This will mark the second time the material is being adapted for the screens as the same novel equally served as the inspiration behind Francis Ford Coppola's 1997 movie that featured a stacked cast including Matt Damon, Danny DeVito, Claire Danes, Mickey Rourke, and Jon Voight.

The series has been a long-gestating project from writer-executive producer Michael Seitzman whose vision for bringing the story to the small screen is finally coming to fruition after six years. Sietzman teamed with Jason Richman to pen the pilot episode. Both also executive produce alongside Jason Blum and Grisham in what looks like a dream executive production team, with Lionsgate and Blumhouse collaborating. Per the official synopsis, the series will follow "Rudy Baylor who, fresh out of law school, goes head-to-head with courtroom lion Leo Drummond and his law school girlfriend. Rudy, along with his boss and her disheveled paralegal, uncover two connected conspiracies surrounding the mysterious death of their client’s son."

Iseman's series regular role will see her step into the shoes of Rudy’s girlfriend, Sarah Plankmore, a recent law school graduate. Iseman earned her first claim to fame with a role in the CMT comedy series, Still the King. She gained further recognition as Bethany in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, a role she would reprise in the subsequent sequels. She played the lead role in the psychological horror Fear of Rain and starred as polar opposite twins, Lennon and Alison, in Prime Video's I Know What You Did Last Summer, a part of the popular slasher franchise of the same name that is gearing up for a star-studded reboot. She will next appear in the horror film, Witchboard directed by horror maven, Chuck Russell.

John Slattery Will Play A Major Role In 'The Rainmaker' Series

The Rainmaker series has yet to cast the role of Rudy. However, we know who the character will square off against in the courtroom, as Mad Men alum John Slattery was recently cast as the legendary courtroom lion, Leo Drummond. Drummond is a senior partner at Tinley Britt, the powerful firm that Rudy Baylor is challenging. Voight played the character in Coppola's feature, and it will be interesting to see how the Emmy nominee handles the iconic role.

With The Rainmaker, USA Network is revisiting the Blue Sky brand strategy that, in the past, churned out successful shows such as Suits, Burn Notice, and White Collar. The series is expected to feature hourlong episodes as the network looks to amp up its original scripted programming. Stay tuned to Collider for more.