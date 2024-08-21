The Big Picture Lana Parrilla joins The Rainmaker series in a regular role, bringing her talent from Once Upon A Time to a new legal drama.

The Rainmaker is based on John Grisham's novel, with Parrilla playing the daughter of a ruthless lawyer, taking on the mantle of "Bruiser."

Known for her role as The Evil Queen, Parrilla's upcoming character in The Rainmaker is described as a brash and ballsy street lawyer.

The set of this John Grisham adaptation just got a little witchier. The upcoming USA Network series The Rainmaker recently topped off a downpour of recent casting announcements by revealing that actress Lana Parrilla will be appearing on the show in a series regular role. Parrilla, perhaps best known for her portrayal of Regina Mills (a.k.a. The Evil Queen) in Once Upon A Time, will be playing the character Jocelyn “Bruiser” Stone.

USA’s The Rainmaker will be based off Grisham’s famous 1995 novel, which was also adapted into a 1997 film of the same name. The novel opens with law student Rudy Baylor desperately searching for a post-graduation job after his first option suddenly falls through. An unexpected run-in with the ruthless lawyer J. Lyman “Bruiser” Stone, however, soon earns him the position of an associate at his firm. Driven by his dreams of incredible profit, Rudy throws himself into the work with an unwavering enthusiasm — before realizing that some of his cases aren’t what they seem. In the television adaptation, it looks like Parrilla will play the daughter of J. Lyman Stone, acting as the head of his firm as well as taking up the mantle of “Bruiser.” It seems possible that Parrilla’s character may take on some of the role that her father played in the original novel.

NBCUniversal first greenlit a series order for The Rainmaker back in June. The series is currently being developed under the watchful eye of showrunner Michael Seitzman, who co-wrote its original pilot script with Jason Richman. Any details on when exactly The Rainmaker will hit television screens remain under wraps.

Where Else Have Audiences Seen Lana Parrilla?

Image via ABC

While perhaps most famous for her iconic take on The Evil Queen in Once Upon A Time, Parrilla has an extensive acting resume under her belt. She earned her first role as a series regular in the 2000 ABC sitcom Spin City, following that up with appearances in dramas like Windfall and Miami Medical. Her most recent film work was in the Jennifer Lopez-led Atlas, in which she played Val Shepherd.

Parrilla’s previous portrayal of Regina Mills proves her knack for representing tough yet complex female characters. Her upcoming Rainmaker character, Bruiser, is reported to be a “brash, ballsy street lawyer” — a description tailor-made for someone who played a character as formidable as The Evil Queen for seven full seasons. Whatever may happen with her character in USA’s The Rainmaker, one thing seems for sure: Parrilla will be up for the challenge.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on The Rainmaker and any other USA Network casting announcements.