Rainn Wilson is widely known for his work at Dunder Mifflin on The Office, gaining an army of fans who will be excited to learn that the first trailer for the actor's next project has been released by Peacock. Titled Rainn Wilson and The Geography of Bliss, the docuseries will see the actor traveling around the world while he attempts to discover where happiness can be found. The whole quest is based on Eric Weiner’s New York Times bestselling book, "The Geography of Bliss: One Grump's Search for the Happiest Places in the World". Could joy actually be found within ourselves, or is it located in a specific place, waiting for us to reach it?

Wilson got himself involved in the light-hearted project after starring in the Roku biopic based on the life of Weird Al Yankovic. Daniel Radcliffe was in charge of playing the creative composer, with Weird: The Al Yankovic Story being a project as captivating as the artist it was based on. Directed by Eric Appel, the movie gives audience a new look at the career of a very influential figure for pop culture during the 90s. The parodies came from the heart of a young boy who dreamed of doing something with the love he felt for music, and how it could be shared with the people around him.

On the small screen side of things, Wilson played a main role in the psychological thriller series released on AMC+, Dark Winds. As Devoted Dan, Wilson played a missionary and used-car dealer who relies on his faith to recruit followers. The show revolved around an investigation by two police officers (played by Zahn McClarnon and Kiowa Gordon) as one of them goes undercover while they try to solve a case related to a larger conspiracy. The role was a departure for Wilson, who is more widely recognized for his comedic performances in other projects.

The Office's Assistant to the Regional Manager

Of course, the series that launched Wilson to mainstream popularity was The Office, where he played Dwight Schrute, a member of the sales team at the Dunder Mifflin paper company. Whether it was the pranks Jim Halpert (John Krasinski) performed at his expense, or his own paranoid conspiracy theories, Dwight was always a character to keep an eye on in every episode of the acclaimed sitcom. While he was strange in most situations he was involved in, Dwight was always loyal to his friends, specially to his hero, Michael Scott (Steve Carell)

You can check out the official trailer for Rainn Wilson and The Geography of Bliss below, before the docuseries premieres on Peacock on May 18: