Get ready to laugh, two comedy icons are teaming up. Deadline is reporting that The Office star Rainn Wilson and actor and stand-up comedian Lil Rel Howery have both signed on to star in, and executive produce, an upcoming “buddy action comedy!” The film, titled Code 3, will be about a pair of EMTs and will begin production next month.

Code 3 will follow a pair of overworked and underpaid paramedics. When one of the EMTs feels so burnt out that he resigns, he must endure one final 24-hour shift to train his replacement. What follows is an extreme day full of everything good and bad that can happen on an EMT’s first day. It has not yet been revealed which roles Wilson and Howery will be playing.

Wilson is easily best recognized for his three-time Emmy-nominated role of Dwight Schrute on The Office. He has also appeared in films like Super, Juno, and Jerry and Marge Go Large. Recently he starred in the AMC series Dark Winds and Roku’s Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. Wilson can next be seen alongside Bobby Cannavale and Robert De Niro in the upcoming comedy Inappropriate Behavior.

Howery started his career doing stand-up but truly broke into the film world with his scene-stealing roles in films like Get Out and Free Guy. He has also been featured in films like Tag, Bird Box, and Judas and the Black Messiah and has starred in series like as series like Rel and The Carmichael Show. He can next be seen in Rian Johnson’s Peacock series Poker Face.

Code 3 will be directed by Christopher Leone from a script he wrote with Patrick Pianezza, a former paramedic. Producers for Code 3 are Justin Baldoni and Andrew Calof for Wayfarer Studios, Lawrence Mattis for Circle of Confusion, Matt Smith for Electro Corduroy Entertainment, and Pianezza for Realdream. Meanwhile, Steve Sarowitz, Mike Jones, Wilson, and Howery will serve as executive producers. Angela Cardon will oversee the project for Wayfarer while Megan Herring co-produces for Circle of Confusion.

About the film, Wayfarer Studios President Jamey Heath had the following to say:

“CODE 3 is a fresh buddy action comedy from Patrick and Christopher that will take the audience on an introspective journey. It demonstrates how our interactions with strangers can have profound impact. We are beyond excited for this film and the fact that Rainn and Lil Rel are on board is fantastic. The two will inject humor and levity into this provocative story and Wayfarer Studios is thrilled to partner with Circle of Confusion and Silver Heart Productions to share this story.”

Stay tuned to Collider for any future updates on Code 3.