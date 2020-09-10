‘Raised by Wolves’ Stars on How Every Episode Reveals More About the New World

Almost every day of the week, someone will tell you that you need to watch [insert series]. And they are probably right. Some of the things now streaming on television are incredible and the line between movies and television is thisclose to being destroyed.

Which brings me to the new HBO Max sci-fi series Raised by Wolves.

If you haven’t yet heard of the series, the first two episodes were helmed by Ridley Scott (his first time directing something for television since the earliest days of his career), centering on two androids tasked with raising a new human population on a mysterious planet far from Earth. While there is so much more to this story, the less you know the better.

I’ve actually seen the first six episodes (there are ten in the first season) and absolutely loved them. Each episode reveals more and more about the world and characters and it’s one of those special series where everything from the production design to the performances are fantastic. I cannot recommend the series enough.

With the first three episodes now streaming on HBO Max, I recently got to speak with Amanda Collin and Abubakar Salim about making the show. They talked about what it was like working with Ridley Scott and how quickly he gets his shots, how the series addresses modern issues in a futuristic setting, and what it was like reading the scripts for the first time — because each episode is loaded with new information about the characters and the world.

Check out what they had to say below and further down the page is exactly what we talked about and the recent trailer. Raised by Wolves was created by Aaron Guzikowski and also stars Travis Fimmel, Niamh Algar, Winta McGrath, Matias Varela, Felix Jamieson, Ethan Hazzard, Jordan Loughran, Aasiya Shah, and Ivy Wong.

Amanda Collin and Abubakar Salim:

Were they allowed to eat on set?

How Ridley Scott works extremely fast on set.

How much did they know about the arc of the series and their characters when they were cast?

How each episode reveals more and more about the world and the characters.

What was it like filming the big action sequences?

How the series addresses modern issues in a futuristic setting.