This ‘Raised by Wolves’ Exclusive Clip Threatens to Unleash the Beast

–

The HBO Max series Raised by Wolves wasted no time in launching viewers into a strange new future, letting people uncover for themselves exactly what’s going on on the surface of Kepler-22b, a desolate planet upon which two androids calling themselves Mother and Father (Amanda Collin and Abubakar Salim) are trying to raise human children.

That mission, of course, is complicated by the facts that Kepler-22b is a dangerous place, not just because of the aliens ready to attack at any moment — not only are there plenty of other natural dangers, but the arrival of an ark containing some of the very last remaining humans (including Vikings alumni Travis Fimmel and The Bisexual‘s Niamh Algar) means that the problems of the old world, including the religious war which devastated Earth, are inescapable.

In the above exclusive clip from Episode 4 of the series, which premieres tomorrow, Father wants to teach his young charge Campion (Winta McGrath) an important lesson about this world, and what it takes to survive in it. But will Campion rise to the challenge?

Created by Aaron Guzikowski, Ridley Scott directed the first two episodes of Raised by Wolves, with subsequent episodes directed by Luke Scott, Sergio Mimica-Gezzan, Alex Gabassi, and James Hawes (Scott directed “Nature’s Course,” the fourth episode featured here). It’s a wild ride of a show, with plenty of original ideas in the mix — for more, check out our interview with Scott and Guzikowski, in which Scott explains why he wanted to direct the opening episodes and Guzikowski reveals that he has a five-year plan for the show. Also, take a look at our interview with Fimmel and Algar about how each episode unveils new information about this strange new world.

Following last week’s premiere of the first three episodes, new episodes of Raised by Wolves drop each Thursday on HBO Max.