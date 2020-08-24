Humans and Androids Clash in the New Trailer for Ridley Scott’s ‘Raised by Wolves’

HBO Max releases a new trailer for Ridley Scott‘s Raised by Wolves and it packs in even more action than the first trailer. Raised by Wolves sees the director behind Alien, Blade Runner, and Gladiator return to the world of television for the first time since the 1960s to direct the first two episodes of a show that feels right up his alley.

That story is teased in the latest Raised by Wolves trailer. We’re introduced to two androids — Father (Abubakar Salim) and Mother (Amanda Collin) — who land on a distant planet. Mother proceeds to give birth to a group of human babies and goes on to raise them in a new world free of the constraints of any religious or political ideology which, as it is hinted, caused the downfall of the human race. This community’s idyllic existence is put under threat when a group of humans led by Marcus (Travis Fimmel) lands on the planet and attempts to sow distrust between the children and Mother, who may be a much more dangerous being than the children know.

Raised by Wolves was created by Aaron Guzikowski (Prisoners). In addition to Collin, Salim, and Fimmel, the series also stars Winta McGrath, Niamh Algar, Matias Varela, Felix Jamieson, Ethan Hazzard, Jordan Loughran, Aasiya Shah, and Ivy Wong. Scott and Guzikowski serve as executive producers alongside David W. Zucker, Jordan Sheehan, Adam Kolbrenner, and Robyn Meisinger.

Raised by Wolves premieres on HBO Max on September 3. Watch the latest trailer below. Get even more HBO Max news here.

