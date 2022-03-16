In 1968, Arthur C. Clarke published what became known as his “Third Law,” which became one of the most famous statements he ever wrote: “Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic.” Whatever this may mean for the advocates of magic, the words of one of the greatest writers in the history of science fiction have an interpretive weight that passes down to the present day, and the philosophical implications of sci-fi concepts have been executed to great effect throughout cinematic history, from the cosmic drama of Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey to Steven Spielberg’s meditation on determinism and free will in Minority Report and beyond.

One of those perpetually compelling philosophical concepts so specially suited to science fiction is the idea of the boundaries of human nature: when you live in a world that is populated with supercomputers and androids verging on the borders of human consciousness, what is it that makes human intelligence different? Or consciousness? Or nature itself?

Here enters Raised by Wolves, the latest sci-fi escapade to explore the deeper implications of the genre, and probably one of the best to ever do so. The philosophical questions explored by the story are varied, from the theological to the mechanical, but one of the classic questions it takes head-on is the question of consciousness and human nature: what, ultimately, is the difference between a human being and the most sophisticated of androids?

To its credit, one of the best things that the series does is that it never pulls its punches, and never tries to make an insincerely simple answer to an extremely complex question. But a central plot point of the story is that there are a pair of android “parents” who have been programmed to nurture a new and promising generation of human children, and there is a complex emotional bond that exists among all of them. Of course, as androids, the question inevitably arises: Are the “parents” truly nurturing and supportive, or is it merely their programming? Do they really have an emotional attachment to their children, or are they conditioned to replicate those sensations merely as a means to an end?

Here the series plays with both a delicate philosophical problem and a complicated meditation on the creative process, because there is no simple answer. Or rather, there is a simple answer — until there isn’t. For example, the android “Father” (Abubakar Salim) is often referred to as a more simple “service model,” serving his preprogrammed functions — until he doesn’t. While he and “Mother” (Amanda Collin) are designed to work harmoniously, he ends up disagreeing with her and makes decisions conflicting with Mother in service to their human “children,” finding the conflicting responsibilities difficult to navigate.

One of the most fascinating dynamics that plays out in the series is precisely in these two android characters. Father and Mother both begin as android creatures clearly distinct from their human counterparts, but as time passes they slide from the wooden to the nuanced, shifting from two to three dimensions as the plot explores the depths of their android nature. The curious aspect of this development, however, is that it puts on screen and on stage an aspect of the writing process that usually only happens behind the stage: creating a character by “layering.”

Layering is a process often used by authors to create fully fleshed-out characters by giving them layers of backstory and levels of interactions and moral values. A character may have grown up with loving parents, but that is only one sphere of life and experience. Education, upbringing, chance encounters, talents, disciplines, habits, friends, enemies, joys, and dislikes all combine and intersect in the constructive mind of the author to create the impression of a nuanced and true-to-life character who goes beyond any simple categorization, characterization, or “type.”

While that technique can often be used to create characters, however, the movement from the initial flat idea of a person to the full and complete character is usually one that happens behind the scenes, so that the audience can appreciate the complete character that is the tip of the iceberg of authorial development. What happens in Raised by Wolves, however, is that the character-creation process becomes part of the plot itself, as the androids move from their more straightforward programming to far more complex and nuanced personas as the story develops.

Father, for example, starts the story with fairly basic traits and characteristics: he is meant to care for young children and protect them, and even comes installed with expected groan-worthy “dad-joke” puns. However, a new “layer” of his personality develops when he finds his responsibility to the children conflicting with his support of his partner, and he makes a significant secret decision. His memory is later wiped and his functions reset, but some layer of his previous self remains, as a clue to peeling back the artificial layer added by others. He begins to develop a desire to be useful and needed, which does not seem to have been a part of his original program.

Mother is an even more dramatic example of this. As the story unfolds, several layers of her programming are peeled back, showing how she came to be in the position she is at the beginning of the story. She was created as an android war machine meant for destruction, but was captured and reprogrammed to be a nurturer and caregiver. Initially a religious creation, she is restructured to be an atheist. Her fidelity to “atheist” principles, however, becomes complicated when she finds issue with the perfectly impersonal machine that runs all of atheist society. She has visions and intuitions that come from uncertain areas of both sides of her programming, or perhaps even from somewhere else entirely.

This process becomes one of the greatest strengths of the series, as the show finds a fascinating way of exploring the human-android border dynamic without trying to completely answer the question. The androids are continually moving from basic ideas to more complex nuance, but do they ever cross the border to human consciousness? Have they already become effectively “human,” or is that barrier yet to be crossed? Given Clarke’s Law, at what point do the androids come to such a situation that they become “indistinguishable” from human consciousness?

This balance of conflicting questions pervades the structure of the story, and Clarke’s principle could be restated in a handful of ways as questions posed by the series: at what point does a belief become so adamant that it is indistinguishable from religion? At what point does a sufficiently advanced alien technology become indistinguishable from a god? At what point does sufficiently advanced tech become indistinguishable from biology? At what point does a sufficiently advanced android become indistinguishable from a human? Raised by Wolves lives in the middle ground in the midst of all the responses to any of those questions, and thrives in the space where the answers overlap.

