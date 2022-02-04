Guzikowski also talks about why the second season is eight episodes and if he’s started writing Season 3

With Raised by Wolves Season 2 now streaming on HBO Max, I recently spoke with creator and showrunner Aaron Guzikowski about making the fantastic sci-fi series. As I have said many times, Raised by Wolves is one of my favorite series on any channel and one of the many reasons I love the show is that it’s unlike anything else on TV. If you have yet to tune in, the series focuses on two androids tasked with raising a new human population on a mysterious planet far from Earth. While there is so much more to this story, the less you know the better. In addition, Ridley Scott directed the first two episodes of the first season, and I’m willing to bet if you watch those episodes you’ll be hooked.

During my interview with Guzikowski, he talked about what Season 2 is about, his long-term plans for the show, how he still envisions a five season story, why the second season has less episodes, if we’ve seen the last of Mother’s eyes, if the radiation poisoning has impacted how Marcus (Travis Fimmel) is acting, when we might see more flashbacks on Earth, how much HBO Max tells him about the streaming numbers, who directed the second season, and so much more.

Check out what Aaron Guzikowski had to say in the player above and below is a list of exactly what we talked about. Raised by Wolves also stars Amanda Collin, Abubakar Salim, Winta McGrath, Niamh Algar, Jordan Loughran, Felix Jamieson, Ethan Hazzard, Aasiya Shah, Ivy Wong, and Matias Varela. New additions to the cast include Peter Christoffersen, Selina Jones, Morgan Santo, James Harkness, Kim Engelbrecht, and Jennifer Saayeng.

Image via HBO Max

RELATED: 'Raised by Wolves' Season 2: Release Date, Trailer, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Aaron Guzikowski

How many episodes is Season 2?

Why he likes eight-episode seasons and how it has no wasted scenes.

Which of his friends and family are the biggest fans and who is always asking for spoilers?

When HBO Max decided on doing a second season did they give him additional funds?

What was his reaction when HBO Max started advertising Raised by Wolves before people watched Dune?

Does HBO tell him the real numbers of the show and how well it’s doing?

In an ideal world how many seasons would he like for the series?

Have his long-term plans been changed as a result of the writing of Season 2?

What does he want to tease fans about Season 2?

If he had an unlimited budget what would he love to add to the series?

How Season 2 doesn’t have any Earth flashbacks but it could be in Season 3.

How does it work when he sits down with HBO to talk about a new season? Does he have to lay out everything?

Has the radiation poisoning impacted how Marcus is acting in Season 2?

Who are the directors of Season 2?

Have we seen the last of Mother’s eyes?

Is he working on Season 3?

Image via HBO Max

'The Orville: New Horizons' Releases Nearly 4-Minute Sneak Peek of Upcoming Season on Hulu The crew aboard the U.S.S. Orville is back

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email