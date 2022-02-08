With creator and showrunner Aaron Guzikowski’s Raised by Wolves Season 2 now streaming on HBO Max, I recently spoke with Amanda Collin, Niamh Algar, and Abubakar Salim about making the fantastic sci-fi series. As I have said many times, Raised by Wolves is one of my favorite series on any channel and one of the many reasons I love the show is that it’s unlike anything else on TV. If you have yet to tune in, the series focuses on two androids tasked with raising a new human population on a mysterious planet far from Earth. While there is so much more to this story, the less you know the better. In addition, Ridley Scott directed the first two episodes of the first season, and I’m willing to bet if you watch those episodes you’ll be hooked.

During my interview with Collin, Algar, and Salim, they talked about what Season 2 is about, which of their friends and family are the most excited they’re in Raised by Wolves and if they always ask for spoilers, how much does Guzikowski tell them the big secrets of the show, why they’re no longer surprised by the big twists and turns in the series, and more.

Check out what Amanda Collin, Niamh Algar, and Abubakar Salim had to say in the player above and below is a list of exactly what we talked about. Raised by Wolves also stars Winta McGrath, Jordan Loughran, Felix Jamieson, Ethan Hazzard, Aasiya Shah, Ivy Wong, and Matias Varela. New additions to the cast include Peter Christoffersen, Selina Jones, Morgan Santo, James Harkness, Kim Engelbrecht, and Jennifer Saayeng. If you can't remember what happened in Season 1, check out our recap.

Amanda Collin, Niamh Algar, and Abubakar Salim

Which of their friends and family are the most excited they’re in Raised by Wolves and do they always ask for spoilers?

How much does creator Aaron Guzikowski tell them the big secrets of the show and how much are they learning when they get the next script?

What can they tease about Season 2?

How they are no longer surprised by the crazy stuff that happens on the series.

