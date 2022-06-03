Raised by Wolves has been canceled after two seasons by HBO Max, Variety has reported. The cancellation comes at a time when many changes are taking place at the streamer’s parent company Warner Bros. The studio recently merged with Discovery, making it Warner Bros. Discovery. CEO David Zaslav has made sweeping changes ever since the merger finished in March of this year.

The show’s lead actor Abubakar Salim took to social media last week to hint to fans about the cancellation. The actor said in a series of tweets, “It’s not surprising, especially after the news of the mergers and what is happening at Warner, that a lot of shows are not having their stories finished. And unfortunately, one of those shows is Raised by Wolves.” He further went on to appeal to the fans to be vocal about the expectancy of a Season 3 in hopes of saving the show.

Raised by Wolves centers around two androids who are tasked with raising human children on a mysterious virgin planet. As Earth is torn apart by religious differences and humans are on a verge of extinction, the androids learn that controlling human beliefs is a difficult task. Hence, an atheistic android architect sends two creations, Mother and Father, to start a peaceful, godless colony on the planet Kepler-22b.

Image via HBO Max

The show was originally ordered at TNT in 2018 before landing on HBO Max. In a statement, the streamer told Variety, “While we are not proceeding with the third season of Raised by Wolves, we are beyond grateful to the stellar cast and crew, our creators Aaron Guzikowski, Ridley Scott, David W. Zucker, and the entire team at Scott Free Productions, for their beautiful artistry and unique ability to immerse fans into the world of Kepler-22b.”

Scott also marked his TV directorial debut with Episodes 1 and 2 of Season 1. The series was created by Aaron Guzikowski, who also executive produced the show along with Scott under the banner of Scott Free Productions. David W. Zucker, Jordan Sheehan, Adam Kolbrenner, and Mark Huffam all served as executive producers during seasons 1 and 2.

Alongside Salim as Father, Amanda Collin played the Mother in the sci-fi series. It also starred Niamh Algar as Sue and Kim Engelbrecht as Decima. Additional cast members for Season 2 included Jordan Loughran, Ethan Hazzard, Matias Varela, Ivy Wong, Aasiya Shah, Peter Christoffersen, Selina Jones, Morgan Santo, James Harkness, Felix Jamieson, Jennifer Saayeng, and Winta McGrath.