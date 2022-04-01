Raised by Wolves is a TV show that has made a habit out of introducing mysteries and waiting to pay them off. The Ridley Scott-produced show that started as the tale of two android parents starting a new atheist human society on a distant planet has slowly revealed a hidden substructure of religion and history that has influenced the events of the story more and more with time. The slow, methodical pacing of the series gradually unrolls a steadily increasing stream of unexplained novelties, and more often than not waits until the tension is at the breaking point before finally paying off the mystery. That having been said, as the series has continued to progress, more and more questions have been introduced that are yet to be paid off, as more of the structure of the underlying mysteries of the strange planet are explored.

Generally, a Season finale is a point at which all the tension and development of previous episodes comes to a climax and reaches some sort of conclusion. This was true in season one of Raised by Wolves, as there Mother (Amanda Collin) saw her strange pregnancy result in the monstrous flying serpent that became the central figure of the subsequent episodes. While the finale for season two did bring some closure to a handful of storylines, more than anything else it seems to have introduced more mysteries than it resolved, and some of the most important questions of the series from the beginning are still left unanswered. As we wait anxiously for further news of Season 3, here are nine unanswered questions we still have after the Season 2 finale:

What did Vrille actually write?

The penultimate episode of the season ended with the android child Vrille frantically writing down an indecipherable entry from a diary onto the stump of a fallen tree as her systems failed. While Campion made an impression of the language and brought it back as a memento, the boy Paul read the entry and told him it was nothing of importance. That having been said, the mysterious language and importance with which the entry was introduced by Vrille would seem to indicate that there is more to the words than would meet the eye. What it actually says is a mystery, but one that is going to have to wait until Season 3.

What are Grandmother’s “games” going to do?

One of the more dramatic turns of the final episode was the revelation that the android “Grandmother” (Selina Jones) was returning to execute a devious plan she had once been tasked with, which is some uncertain plot to devolve the human race into something much more animalistic. As the next phase of her plan, she introduced a new system of “games” to the society, which presumably are meant to further her ends.

But how exactly is that going to happen? How is it supposed to work? What is it that the game will do to devolve the society? No doubt it is a storyline another season will explore, but as of now we are left guessing, especially as to what will come next in Grandmother’s plan.

What is happening to Mother?

As the first stage of her subtle takeover plan, grandmother found a way of neutralizing Mother with the use of her veil. Grandmother wore the veil until she passed it off so that Mother could neutralize her emotions long enough to kill the serpent, but while the veil came to Mother’s aid there, it subsequently obeyed Grandmother’s command and trapped Mother in some sort of cocoon, leaving her unable to escape. With Mother down for the count, it seems that someone is going to have to find a way to spring her free. Also though, if the veil has turned into some sort of cocoon, what metamorphosis is going to be happening to her in the meantime?

Will we ever know what is going on with the pit?

The strange symmetrical pits all over the planet have been a presence in the show since the very first episode, but there is yet to be any closure on what they do and why they are there. A child who fell down the pit has reappeared multiple times in ghostly form, for one thing. Briefly, it looked as though we might be given an answer, as Marcus (Travis Fimmel) took the strange wicker escalator down to the depths of one of the pits. The only thing revealed there, though, was a strange corpse that briefly revived in order to scare the living daylights out of Marcus.

It looked as though there might be another revelation on the horizon when Marcus made his trip back to the pit in the final episode, but before he could do anything he was captured by the Mithraic vigilante Lucius (Matias Varela), which itself led to one of the most bamboozling moments of the entire series (see question eight). The pits clearly have something to do with the ancient humanoid creatures of the planet, but that is about the extent of what has been revealed.

How did the Mithraics end up with the formula for Peacemakers in their Scriptures?

One of the more casual revelations dropped in the series was the statement that while the religious Mithraics had created the Peacemaker androids from which Mother was reprogrammed, they had merely followed a formula that had been found in their religious texts. While more indications throughout the series have pointed in the direction of some mysterious signal being the source of the Mithraic prophecies, the origin of the Peacemakers and the purpose of their creation remains obstinately unanswered.

What happens to those who eat the fruit of the Tree?

One of the strangest anticlimaxes of the series so far was the resolution to the prophecy of the Tree of Knowledge. The Tree was prophetically hinted at in the first season, and came to be as a bizarre result of some magical metamorphosis that turned a human being into a plant. But when the prophecy was fulfilled and Marcus and Paul ate the fruit of the Tree… nothing happened. Many of those in the atheist society also ate from the Tree, and nothing seemed to happen to them either. The widespread consumption of the mysterious fruit, however, seems to be setting up something that will eventually be paid off in a later revelation. The only clue given in the series seems to be…

What happened to the body of the serpent?

The last scene with the serpent is a strange and unexplained sequence, where the body of the dead creature seems to slide off in a strange way into the acid ocean. What the creature was in the first place was a massive question that has yet to be answered, but now that it is dead, the strange nature of its departure adds another question to the mix. What happened to the body? What was sliding into the sea? Why?

One potential possibility is that the strange afterlife of the serpent has something to do with the transformation it took after it ate the Tree of Knowledge. But who knows for sure? This is a series where a flying alien space serpent was birthed by an android, grew tentacles, and swallowed a tree whole, which was also a person, by the way.

What in the name of Sol is going on with Marcus at the end?

The final scenes of the season focused on the strange ritual enacted on Marcus, as he was captured by Lucius, dressed up in a ceremonial mask, and nailed upside-down to the husk of the Tree of Knowledge. Then it got weird.

Lucius was seen checking Marcus’ vitals, and seemed to have been satisfied that the man was dead. In the final shot of the scene, though, Marcus was seen hovering, still upside-down, in the sky above the Tree, much to the astonishment of Lucius. That, however, was where the scene ended, leaving all the questions it raised hanging in the air just like Marcus. Is he dead? He seemed to be. But if he is dead, how is he flying? Why is he flying? Is it something to do with the Tree? Is it because he ate its fruit? Is it some remnant the serpent left on the Tree that Marcus has internalized? Is it something as yet unrevealed about Marcus himself? Why does my head hurt?

And finally…

Who or what is Sol, and where is he/it?

Perhaps the biggest question of the whole series is, of course, still unanswered. The god Sol is a massive question mark at the middle of the story, and has been since the very beginning. He is the central figure of the Mithraic religion, but the Mithraics themselves don’t seem to understand him. The voice of Sol speaks to even non-religious characters in the story, and gives a miraculous cure to a frantic mother, but also seems to inspire the horrendous sacrifice Lucius makes at the end as well. He is variously said to be a god or an alien intelligence, and may be off in space or at the heart of the planet itself. His voice sometimes seems to be a signal following scientific principles, but also defies explanation. As such a significant element of the story, it seems likely that the mystery of Sol will only be explained at the very end of the series, if even then. Whatever the reveal, Sol has a plan all of his own, and seems to have some sinister end in mind.

The audience can’t help but wonder, but of course, that is precisely the point. What comes next? What on earth could possibly be wilder than what we have already seen? No doubt we will find out soon enough. Or maybe never.

