Coming into Season 2 with the tagline “Sacrifice For Survival," HBO’s hit sci-fi drama Raised by Wolves has announced its premiere date. The Max original will be returning to the platform on February 3, 2022.

The artificial intelligence-based show was created by Aaron Guzikowski (Prisoners) who also serves as an executive producer alongside the critically acclaimed Ridley Scott (The Last Duel, Alien), Game of Thrones producer Mark Huffman, The Good Wife executive producer David W. Zucker, along with Adam Kolbrenner, and Jordan Sheehan. The series stars Amanda Collin (A Horrible Woman), Abubakar Salim (Informer), Travis Fimmel (Vikings), and Niamh Algar (The Virtues).

Raised by Wolves is set in the distant future when Earth has been torn apart and nearly decimated by a religious-based war fought between atheists and believers. The leading characters are two androids aptly named Mother (Collin) and Father (Salim) who are sent to an unpopulated (or so they think) planet with the task of raising six human children from embryos to adults.

The mission immediately becomes challenging due to the unforgiving surroundings the androids and humans have found themselves in. Along with the topography issues are the enemy-based problems. The group is almost instantly under attack by both monsters inhabiting the planet and religious fanatics that will seemingly stop at nothing in order to steal the children away from their android parents. The knowledge of who to trust becomes even more difficult when it is revealed that not all is as it seems as, in this world, people are able to change their faces in order to deceive and mislead others for their own personal gain. Season 2 of the new series promises even more twists and turns as the cyborgs struggle to keep the children safe from all of their foes.

Season 1 was met with an overall positive review from critics gaining praise for ensemble performances and the creativity behind the space-based landscapes. Check out the full synopsis for Season 2, as well as the new poster below, and be sure to binge the first season before Season 2 of Raised by Wolves hits HBO Max on February 3.

In season two of RAISED BY WOLVES, Android partners Mother (Collins) and Father (Salim), along with their brood of six human children, join a newly formed atheistic colony in Kepler 22 b’s mysterious tropical zone. But navigating this strange new society is only the start of their troubles as Mother’s “natural child” threatens to drive what little remains of the human race to extinction.

