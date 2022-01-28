Although the first season Raised By Wolves did not gain a major following when it premiered on HBO Max in September 2020, the cerebral sci-fi show still brought in enough viewers to justify a renewal.

Produced by Ridley Scott and created by Prisoners scribe Aaron Guzikowski, Raised By Wolves is set in the 22nd century and follows two androids, Mother (Amanda Collin) and Father (Abubakar Salim), who are tasked with raising a group of children on an uninhabited planet called Keplar-22b after Earth is ravaged by a war between militant atheists and a religious order known as the Mithraic. Things don't go as smoothly as the robotic parents initially hoped, however, as they must defend their children from the many threats that lie above and below the planet's surface.

If you're interested in continuing this epic journey of intrigue and introspection, then here's everything you need to know about Raised By Wolves Season 2.

Watch the Trailers For Raised By Wolves Season 2

A teaser for Raised By Wolves Season 2 aired before the HBO Max version of Denis Villeneuve's Dune, which stated that the show would return sometime in early 2022.

HBO Max publicly released a different teaser on December 3, 2021, complete with a more definitive release date of February 2, 2022.

A full-length trailer was released on January 13, 2020, giving viewers the most in-depth look at what to expect from this upcoming season.

Raised By Wolves Season 2 premieres February 3, 2022, on HBO Max.

Who Is in the Raised By Wolves Season 2 Cast?

Image via HBO Max

All the main actors from Raised By Wolves Season 1 will be returning for this new season including Amanda Collin (A Horrible Woman), Abubakar Salim (Jamestown), Winta McGrath (Doctor Doctor), Niamh Algar (Wrath of Man), Travis Fimmel (Vikings), Jordan Loughran (The Infiltrator), Felix Jamieson (Game of Thrones), Ethan Hazzard (Girl/Haji), Aasiya Shah (The Beast Must Die), Ivy Wong (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), and Matias Varela (Narcos).

New additions to the cast include Peter Christoffersen (When the Dust Settles), Selina Jones (Fragments), Morgan Santo (The Watch), James Harkness (Spencer), Kim Engelbrecht (The Flash), and Jennifer Saayeng (Cursed).

Who Are the New Characters in Raised By Wolves Season 2?

Image via HBO Max

Peter Christofferson will play Cleaver, an atheist soldier and war veteran who is best friends with a supercomputer that he's vowed to protect.

Selina Jones will play Grandmother, an omnipotent android who was built on Kepler and has lived on the planet for thousands of years.

Morgan Santo will play Vrille, an unstable android replica of a long-dead human woman named Vrille Pell.

James Harkness will play Tamerlane, a rebellious atheist infantryman who isn't too happy about sharing Kepler with the Mithraic settlers that have already inhabited the planet.

Kim Engelbrecht will play Decima, a ruthless weapons developer who still feels some level of guilt for all the horrible things she's done on Earth.

Jennifer Saayeng will play Nerva, an atheist woman who has a soft spot for kids after losing her own on the trip to Kepler.

How Many Episodes Does Raised By Wolves Season 2 Have?

Image via HBO Max

Even though the first season of Raised By Wolves ran for ten episodes, Guzikowski told Collider's Adam Chitwood in October 2020 that Season 2 will most likely have eight episodes this time around:

"It remains to be seen, but it was always going to be 10 for Season 1. Season 2, we'll see. It could potentially be eight, but we'll see. Eight or 10. I think eight is the new 10 now is what I'm hearing for streaming… I think eight is enough."

When and Where Was Raised By Wolves Season 2 Filmed?

Photo by Coco Van Opens/ HBO Max

Filming for Raised By Wolves Season 2 began on March 8, 2021, and was officially wrapped on August 15 of that year. Although Raised By Wolves was once again filmed in South Africa, Guzikowski confirmed that Season 2 switched filming locations within the country to match with the show's drastic change in scenery:

“The one thing I can say is that Season 2 will take place in a very different region on the planet. So a lot of the lessons that I learned in [physically making] Season 1 won't even apply. So it's kind of like I've been in California in Season 1, and now I'm going to Michigan for Season 2. The climate is very different, and the geography and all that good stuff.”

This "different region" most likely refers to the tropical zone that was frequently mentioned in the first season. The trailers even showcase a setting that looks much more lush and hospitable than the barren and desolate wastelands from Season 1. Of course, that doesn't mean Mother and her children won't come face to face with whatever dangers are native to the tropical zone, but exactly what those dangers are remains to be seen.

Will Episodes of Raised By Wolves Season 2 Be Released Weekly or All at Once?

Image via HBO Max

The first three episodes of Raised By Wolves Season 1 were all released on the same day with the following episodes being added to HBO Max two at a time until the finale. There's no word on if that same strategy will be applied to Season 2 but if what Guzikowski said about the truncated episode count is true, then HBO Max will likely release the season's first three episodes on the same day before releasing only one new episode every week until the finale rather than two, similar to what the streaming service is doing with their Peacemaker series.

What is the Story of Raised By Wolves Season 2?

Image via HBO Max

The plot synopsis for Raised By Wolves Season 2 is as follows:

In season two of RAISED BY WOLVES, Android partners Mother (Collins) and Father (Salim), along with their brood of six human children, join a newly formed atheistic colony in Kepler 22 b’s mysterious tropical zone. But navigating this strange new society is only the start of their troubles as Mother’s “natural child” threatens to drive what little remains of the human race to extinction.

This "natural child" most likely refers to the giant levitating space serpent that Mother gives birth to in the season finale.

Another returning threat is Marcus, an atheist-turned-religious zealot who believes that he is hearing the voice of Sol, a sun god that the Mithraic worship. When asked about the character's journey in Season 2, Guzikowski had this to say:

“He's gone as crazy as one can go. So the question is where do you go from there and then what's the next step? He's kind of been broken down to nothing. He grew up on Earth as a child soldier. He was completely powerless and he got to this planet and suddenly he was hearing a voice and everyone was worshiping him and he lost his mind, essentially. And in the process, he's kind of been broken down into his most essential elements, as it were. So I think in Season 2, we're going to see a sort of rebirth, as it were. He's going to kind of redefine himself in Season 2.”

Guzikowski also teased that we'll learn more about this mysterious voice in Season 2. Maybe we'll even get to know more about the devolved humans and weird visions from last season.

