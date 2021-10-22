“It is as Sol intended” that Raised by Wolves, the HBO Max original cerebral sci-fi series, is returning for Season 2 sometime in early 2022. The news was confirmed with a teaser for the upcoming season shown as a preview ahead of Dune, which launched on the streaming service early yesterday.

Raised by Wolves revolves around two androids — Mother and Father — who are tasked with taking care of human children on Kepler-22b after the earth was destroyed by a great war between the Mithraic, a religious faction, and atheists.

As far as a plotline for Season 2 goes, android partners Mother (Amanda Collin) and Father (Abubakar Salim), along with their brood of six human children, will join a newly formed atheistic colony in Kepler 22 b’s mysterious tropical zone. Amid navigating the strange society, Mother’s “natural child” ends up threatening to drive away any little remains to human existence.

The original cast — Collin (A Horrible Woman), Salim (JamesTown), Winta McGrath (Doctor Doctor), Naimh Algar (Pure), Travis Fimmel (Vikings), Jordan Loughran (The Evermoor Chronicles), Felix Jamieson (The Ghost), Ethan Hazzard (The Dare), Aasiya Shah (The Beast Must Die), Ivy Wong (Star Wars: Rogue One), and Matias Varela (Hierro) — all return for Season 2. The newest additions to the cast include Peter Christoffersen (When the Dust Settles), James Harkness (Macbeth), Selina Jones (Fragments), Morgan Santo (The Watch), Kim Engelbrecht (Reyka), and Jennifer Saayeng (Cursed). Ridley Scott is the executive producer for the series and Aaron Guzikowski serves as the creator.

No other details for Season 2 have been released, but it appears that Salim is staying busy, taking to Twitter in March to announce the cast's preparation for Season 2. “Feeling incredibly fortunate for being here,” the actor wrote. “Thanks to not only the creators & the network, but a BIG THANK YOU to the people who watch & enjoy the show! Let's have at them.”

Season 2 of Raised by Wolves will air sometime in 2022. Check out the teaser below:

