Something wicked this way comes from HBO Max as the streaming service has just released its trailer for the second season of their dystopic sci-fi series, Raised By Wolves. The new season will be released early next month and continue the epic story that began in 2020.

The new trailer gives us a glimpse into the new season, with plenty of eerie imagery with sweeping landscapes, hanging cliffs, and intense elements of body horror throughout. The new look into the series also teases several new characters and plot points. The second season will follow two android partners Mother, played by Amanda Collin, and Father played by Abubakar Salim who relocate to the new colony in Kepler 22 b's tropic zone with their six human children. The new colony centers on a particularly harsh and atheistic ethic that will inevitably clash with the new settlers as Mother's so-called 'natural child' threatens to push humanity to extinction.

From the looks of the trailer, the series will continue to press questions of morality, existence, and what it means to be human. The series stars Travis Fimmel as Marcus, Niamh Algar as Sue and Kim Engelbrecht as Decima. Also starring in the second season is Winta McGrath, Jordan Loughran, Matias Varela, Felix Jamieson, Ethan Hazzard, Aasiya Shah, Ivy Wong, Peter Christoffersen, Selina Jones, Morgan Santo, James Harkness, and Jennifer Saayeng.

The series is produced by Ridley Scott, who famously created the iconic sci-fi films Alien and Blade Runner, both of which push the barrier for what sci-fi stories can achieve on screen. Raised By Wolves looks to fuse both the body horror and existential dread of 1979's Alien and the philosophical bent of 1982's Blade Runner. Scott's Scott Free Productions will produce with Scott himself, along with Aaron Guzikowski, David W. Zucker, who worked on The Man in the High Castle, Jordan Sheehan, who previously worked on The Terror, Adam Kolbrenner of Prisoners, and Mark Huffam, who worked on The Martian, all serve as executive producers. The series was created by Aaron Guzikowski, who previously wrote the film Prisoners.

The series is an HBO Max original. You can now view season 1 on the streaming app. However, you will have to wait a little longer for season 2, which will premiere on HBO Max starting Thursday, February 3, 2022, Exclusively on HBO Max. You can catch the new trailer for the much anticipated Raised by Wolves below:

