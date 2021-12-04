During a virtual panel at LA Comic Con, HBO Max released a new trailer for the second season of Raised By Wolves. The sci-fi drama series comes from legendary filmmaker Ridley Scott, who has previously worked on House of Gucci and the seminal sci-fi film Blade Runner.

The trailer brings viewers in with an ominous and foreboding tone, with bleak imagery and elements of fantasy throughout. The second season of Raised By Wolves will follow android partners Mother, played by Amanda Collin, and Father, played by Abubakar Salim, and their crew of six human children as they join a newly formed atheistic society that exists within Kepler 22b’s tropical zone. However, their integration into a new world will be complicated by conflict within the family. Few other details regarding the series' second season have been released, but the trailer certainly promises no shortage of intrigue, drama, and intense, cerebral storytelling that we have come to expect from the hand of Scott.

Along with Collin and Salim, Raised by Wolves stars Winta McGrath, Niamh Algar, Jordan Loughran, Matias Varela, Felix Jamieson, Ethan Hazzard, Aasiya Shah, Ivy Wong, Peter Christoffersen, Selina Jones, Morgan Santo, James Harkness, Kim Engelbrecht, Jennifer Saayeng, and Travis Fimmel.

Raised By Wolves is produced by Ridley Scott's Scott Free Productions. Serving as executive producers are Scott, Aaron Guzikowski, David W. Zucker, who previously worked on The Man in the High Castle, Jordan Sheehan, who has worked on The Terror, Adam Kolbrenner of Prisoners, and Mark Huffam of The Martian. Aaron Guzikowski also serves as the creator of the series.

No release date has yet been set for the second season, which is expected to begin airing in early 2022. However, you can stream the first season now on HBO Max. Check out the trailer for Raised by Wolves Season 2 below:

