‘Raised by Wolves’ Trailer Reveals Ridley Scott’s Intense Robot Sci-fi Drama

Ridley Scott has not directed for television since 1969. But now, he’s found the project to get him back in the saddle, and we’ve got the first trailer. The first look at the complex, intense science fiction of Raised by Wolves, the HBO Max series that debuts September 3 with direction from Sir Scott, lies below.

Created by Aaron Guzikowski (Prisoners), the sci-fi drama follows two androids, Mother and Father (Amanda Collin and Abubakar Salim), who must raise human children on a mysterious new planet and reckon with the complications that come from trying to corral us complicated-as-heck human beings. The show also stars Travis Fimmel, Winta McGrath, Niamh Algar, Matias Varela, Felix Jamieson, Ethan Hazzard, Jordan Loughran, Aasiya Shah, and Ivy Wong. Scott and Guzikowski serve as executive producers alongside David W. Zucker (The Good Wife), Jordan Sheehan (The Terror), Adam Kolbrenner (Free Guy), and Robyn Meisinger (Love in the Time of Corona).

Produced directly through Scott’s Scott Free Productions in South Africa, Raised by Wolves may represent an attempt to get HBO Max its own buzzy “confusing water-cooler sci-fi television,” a la HBO’s Westworld. When it was first announced, Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at HBO Max said that, “the breathtaking worlds, compelling characters and intricate storylines that Ridley, Aaron and team have created for this project are mesmerizing.” Now that we’ve seen the first trailer for ourselves, we can see exactly what she means.

This looks to be a vision of wild energy, violence, alien landscapes, and parental desires that feel as ancient as the tale of the Three Little Pigs. Trauma and conflict seem to be rife within the existence of Mother, Father, and their new children, and they have lots of tricks up their sleeves to protect who they need to protect (watching Mother “scream” is quite the image). This trailer definitely highlights the action, carnage, and intensity of the series, while also hinting at the familial oomph at its core.

Check out the first trailer for Raised by Wolves below, and enjoy Scott’s long-awaited return to directing television courtesy of HBO Max. It comes to the service September 3. For more, here’s every dang thing you can watch on HBO Max.